Oscar-winning actor, Matthew McConaughey joins Josh Gates for the season premiere of JOSH GATES TONIGHT on November 11 at 8 PM ET/PT

(Los Angeles) – Explorer Josh Gates has spent his career traversing the globe and searching for answers to the unexplained. Now, Gates is continuing his latest, daring mission – as America’s most adventurous talk-show host.

For several months, Josh has been inviting celebrities and experts to virtually join him in his expedition headquarters for a chat-show like no other on JOSH GATES TONIGHT. Now, he’s back with a brand-new season premiering Wednesday, November 11 at 8PM ET/PT . Josh is also turning hump-day into Adventure Wednesday with an entire evening devoted to exploring the unknown. Following JOSH GATES TONIGHT, viewers can continue exploring alongside Gates as well as scientist Phil Torres and paranormal researcher Jessica Chobot in an all-new season of EXPEDITION X , airing at 9PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.

Whether he’s learning how to brandish a bullwhip like Indiana Jones, mastering the art of high-speed getaway driving, or mixing up exotic cocktails with Hollywood superstars, Gates has been bringing his hilarious brand of adventure to fans and families at a time when we need it most. In the all-new season of JOSH GATES TONIGHT, Gates will be joined by celebrity guests, including Matthew McConaughey (who discusses his some of his most thrilling adventures and his new book Greenlights) as well as Joe Manganiello, Cheryl Hines, and Apollo astronaut Charlie Duke. He’ll also continue safely adventuring while inviting viewers along for the journey. Josh will float in zero-gravity in a specially designed plane performing breathtaking aerial maneuvers. He’ll also try his hand at mechanical mortal combat by piloting a robot in the infamous BattleBots arena.

Following JOSH GATES TONIGHT, audiences can continue their adventure as Josh sends his EXPEDITION X investigators to tackle the strangest mysteries and legends from around the nation. Whether it’s exploring pitch-black caverns to unmask the identity of the legendary Bell Witch, diving into Lake Champlain in search of America’s version of the Loch Ness Monster, or trekking deep into the wilderness in pursuit of recent sightings of Bigfoot, the team has the truth in their sights. Working with experts and recent eyewitnesses and deploying an array of high-tech equipment, they’ll shed new light on cases that have confounded and frightened us for generations.

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, audiences can check out new episodes of JOSH GATES TONIGHT and EXPEDITION X on the Discovery GO app. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtags #JoshGatesTonight and #ExpeditionX, as well as follow Expedition Unknown on Facebook and Discovery on Twitter for the latest updates. Host Josh Gates can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

JOSH GATES TONIGHT and EXPEDITION X are produced for Discovery Channel by Ping Pong Productions. For Ping Pong Productions, executive producers are Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels and Josh Gates. For JOSH GATES TONIGHT, co-executive producer is Matthew Meltzer. For EXPEDITION X, Bill Hochauser and Evan Goldstein are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Michael Gara is executive producer and associate producer is Olivia Ghersen.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 88.3 million U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###