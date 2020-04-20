JOSH GATES HOSTS SPECIAL EARTH DAY EPISODE OF BRAND-NEW VIRTUAL TALK SHOW ‘JOSH GATES TONIGHT,’ AIRING WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 ON DISCOVERY CHANNEL

Following the Earth Day special, JOSH GATES TONIGHT will air Wednesdays at 9PM ET/PT

(Los Angeles) – Adventurer and avid explorer Josh Gates will host a special Earth Day episode of JOSH GATES TONIGHT, a virtual talk show airing Wednesday, April 22 at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery. Gates has spent his career traversing the globe investigating history’s greatest legends and mysteries. Now, during this unprecedented time, Gates is still exploring the world while staying Safer at Home and he’s bringing viewers along for the journey.

In the 1-hour Earth Day special episode of JOSH GATES TONIGHT, Gates will interview a variety of celebrity guests including Joel McHale, Mark Rober, Jonathan Scott, Drew Scott, Dr. Sandra Lee, Jeb Corliss, Jason Hawes, Captain Keith Colburn and environmental experts including Forrest Galante and Luke Tipple about their commitment to preserving our precious planet Earth. In addition, Josh will re-live some of his favorite adventures at natural wonders around the Earth including Victoria Falls, Mt. Everest, Greenland, South America and more. Viewers will also learn Earth Day hacks to Green Our Homes and make self-isolation eco-friendlier while getting an inside look at methods to keep the Earth healing when we come back into the world.

Following the JOSH GATES TONIGHT Earth Day special, Gates will return to Wednesday nights to share updates and unseen footage of his worldwide adventures. He will also continue to interview experts from across the globe to provide additional insights into past expeditions and dive deeper into some of Discovery Channel’s exciting adventure programming with video calls from the series’ stars.

The new virtual talk show comes on the heels of EXPEDITION UNKNOWN’s most watched season in series history. This past season of EXPEDITION UNKNOWN reached over 9M total viewers and ranked as the highest-rated season in series history among P25-54 and W25-54. The first episode of JOSH GATES TONIGHT reached over 1M total viewers.

Given the tremendous success of Josh Gates’ exploration series, EXPEDITION UNKNOWN and spinoff series, EXPEDITION X, Discovery Channel has entered a new 3-year deal with Gates through 2023. Josh will return as host and executive producer of the highly rated EXPEDITION UNKNOWN, appear in various other programming for Discovery Channel, and work with Discovery to develop new and exciting programming across all platforms.

“Josh Gates’ unparalleled passion for adventure has made him a fan-favorite. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Josh and work with him to create programming that brings the world to our audience’s homes,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual.

“My passion is to share stories through exploration and connect viewers with captivating tales of history’s greatest legends and mysteries,” said Josh Gates. “I’m so excited to continue that mission and invite our fans along for all-new adventures on Discovery Channel.”

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes each week and the first episode of JOSH GATES TONIGHT on the Discovery GO app.

JOSH GATES TONIGHT is produced for Discovery Channel by Ping Pong Productions. For Ping Pong Productions, executive producers are Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels and Josh Gates, and co-executive producer is Matthew Meltzer. For Discovery Channel, Michael Gara is executive producer and associate producer is Olivia Ghersen.

