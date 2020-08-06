(Los Angeles) – Ardent explorer and adventurer, Josh Gates, has traversed the globe investigating history’s greatest legends and mysteries. For the past three months, Gates’ virtual talk-show JOSH GATES TONIGHT has brought viewers along for the journey as he’s been exploring the world (often without leaving the house). Now, he’s diving deeper than ever before and swimming across screens (while still social distancing) with five nights of special shark-themed episodes of JOSH GATES TONIGHT airing Sunday, August 9 – Thursday, August 13 at 11:00 PM ET/PT on Discovery.

Following Discovery Channel’s thrilling SHARK WEEK 2020 programming, Gates will be joined virtually by celebrity guests and shark experts each night to highlight and explore some of the most exciting, shocking, and fintastic moments from SHARK WEEK 2020. Gates also has shark adventures of his own as he tests the tiger-shark infested waters at the Georgia Aquarium and becomes one of the first people to dive into their new shark exhibit, one of the largest in the world. The adventure continues as he descends into the aquarium’s 6.3 million-gallon Ocean Voyager tank and swims alongside thousands of aquatic species, including massive whale sharks.

In addition to his shark adventures and interviewing celebrity guests, Gates will introduce viewers to Rick Chomp, a shark (puppet) with some rough edges; share some good news, all shark related, of course, and even makes a splash in the music world as he attempts to unleash a new song even more maddeningly catchy than Baby Shark.

Dive into the official lineup of JOSH GATES TONIGHT programming below:

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9

Gates is joined by legendary boxer Mike Tyson of TYSON VS. JAWS: RUMBLE ON THE REED and pop culture phenom David Dobrik, star of Discovery Channel’s new series, DODGEBALL THUNDERDOME, as well as researcher Alison Towner and filmmaker Jeff Kurr from AIR JAWS: ULTIMATE BREACH OFF.

MONDAY, AUGUST 10

Shaquille O’Neal joins Gates to discuss his latest Shark Week adventure and is joined by film and TV legend William Shatner and Shark Week’s most daring star Dickie Chivell chats about JAWS AWAKENS.

TUESDAY AUGUST 11

On Tuesday, Gates is joined by comedian Jeff Foxworthy as well as wildlife biologist and conservationist Forrest Galante, star of EXTINCT OR ALIVE: LAND OF THE LOST SHARKS. Shark expert Paul de Gelder also joins to talk WILL SMITH: OFF THE DEEP END.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12

Ruby Rose, actor, model and star of Batwoman, joins Josh on Wednesday alongside Jim Belushi star of the new Discovery series Growing Belushi. Also joining is shark expert Dr. Tristan Guttridge of MONSTER UNDER THE BRIDGE.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 13

Gates is joined by actors John Corbett and Bo Derek as well as Amber and Serena Shine, stars of NAKED AND AFRAID OF SHARKS 2. Additionally, Adam Coons from SHARKADELIC SUMMER will share his story of courage as he recounts a recent shark encounter that changed his life.

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, audiences can check out new episodes of JOSH GATES TONIGHT on the Discovery GO app. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #JoshGatesTonight and follow Expedition Unknown on Facebook . Host Josh Gates can be found on Facebook: @joshgatesofficial, Twitter: @joshuagates, and Instagram: @gatesygram.

JOSH GATES TONIGHT is produced for Discovery Channel by Ping Pong Productions. For Ping Pong Productions, executive producers are Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels and Josh Gates, and co-executive producer is Matthew Meltzer. For Discovery Channel, Michael Gara is executive producer and associate producer is Olivia Ghersen.

