New York [July 20, 2021] The next episode of HGTV’s hit series Celebrity IOU, premiering Monday, July 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will find Josh Groban at the doorstep of his close friend Mark, a talented pianist and bandmate who has worked with him for nearly 20 years. Mark gets a big surprise when he hears that Josh, an Emmy® Award and GRAMMY Award® nominated global superstar, wants to show his deep appreciation to him by giving him a beautiful, inspiring space where he can create music and spend time with his family.

To turn Mark’s dark and dingy garage into a sleek, modernized home recording studio and rehearsal space—and give his backyard a complete facelift—Josh won’t shy away from the project’s demo and build as he works alongside real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott. He’ll learn how to hang drywall, use a power saw and lay tile to bring his dream design plan for Mark to life. In addition to airing on HGTV, Josh’s episode of Celebrity IOU also will be available to stream on discovery+ early on Monday, July 26.

“It goes without saying that Mark is an extraordinary piano player, but, off the stage, he’s just such a great guy,” said Josh. “He’s humble. He goes out of his way to make sure everyone around him is taken care of and never asks for much. To be able to show him how much he’s appreciated, that makes me so happy.”

Calling the renovation a “labor of love,” Josh will lean on the Brothers to help transform Mark’s outdated garage not only into a recording studio but also a place where he can exercise and relax. And, the refreshed backyard, now with added privacy and a kitchen/dining area, will be an outdoor oasis for Mark’s family to gather and enjoy meals together.

“Mark has been such an incredible friend,” said Josh. “He’s been somebody who has had my back on stage and off. He’s been somebody who is just one of my favorite musicians on the planet. And we’ve done just about everything together.”

Celebrity IOU features Hollywood A-listers who help a special person in their lives get the renovation they need. The series spotlights Drew and Jonathan and their celebrity friends as they inspire, entertain and bring fans to happy tears with personal stories of gratitude. Working together with the Brothers, the celebs get their hands dirty to surprise their deserving friends and mentors with the stunning home overhauls. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

Fans are invited to visit HGTV’s digital platforms for additional fresh content from each new episode of Celebrity IOU. Viewers can watch the episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres—Mondays at 9 p.m. Fans can connect with the series at HGTV.com/Celebrity-IOU to find articles, before and after photo galleries and more details about the celebrities. Social media users can follow @HGTV and #CelebIOU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for extra show content and updates. Drew and Jonathan also will share more from the new episodes on their social channels at @mrdrewscott (Instagram, Twitter) and @jonathanscott (Instagram, Twitter).

