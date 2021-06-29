New York [June 29, 2021] In a new episode of the hit HGTV series Celebrity IOU, airing on Monday, July 5, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, comedian, actor and producer Kevin Hart—who has won a BET Award, NAACP Image Awards and People’s Choice Awards and been nominated for a Primetime Emmy® Award—will express his deep gratitude to his close friend and personal trainer Ron, aka “Boss.” Kevin will combine forces with real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott to transform a crumbling backhouse on Boss’ property into a retreat for the friend who helped him learn how to walk again after a serious car accident. In a nod to how he met Boss, Kevin will even help design a custom barber shop for the new space. In addition to airing on HGTV, Kevin’s episode of Celebrity IOU will be available to stream on discovery+ early on Monday, July 5.

“My life got flipped upside down by a tragic accident, and I had to kind of start over,” said Kevin. “It’s good when you have somebody to do it with you and walk you through it. And Boss was there with me every step of the way.”

During the episode, Kevin will help the Scott Brothers knock down the old kitchen and tear up the rotted floors of the backhouse. Kevin’s smart design decisions will help create a space reflective of Boss’ style, including a modern kitchen with a hidden bar and large stone island and an open living area for entertaining with expansive sliding doors to the back yard.

“This is a small token of my appreciation that Boss won’t see coming and that will hopefully floor him,” said Kevin. “This renovation is well deserved because of the person that he is.”

Celebrity IOU features Hollywood A-listers who wield sledgehammers to help a special person in their lives get the renovation they need. The series spotlights Drew and Jonathan and their celebrity friends as they inspire, entertain and bring fans to happy tears with personal stories of gratitude. Working together with the Brothers, the celebs get their hands dirty to surprise their deserving friends and mentors with the stunning home overhauls. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

Fans are invited to visit HGTV’s digital platforms for additional fresh content from the new season of Celebrity IOU. Viewers can watch the episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres—Mondays at 9 p.m. Fans can connect with the series at HGTV.com/Celebrity-IOU to find articles, before and after photo galleries and more details about the celebrities. Social media users can follow @HGTV and #CelebIOU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for extra show content and updates. Drew and Jonathan also will share more from the new episodes on their social channels at @mrdrewscott (Instagram, Twitter) and @jonathanscott (Instagram, Twitter).

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 81 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.5 million people each month; a social footprint of 25.7 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

ABOUT discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

###