(Los Angeles) – MotorTrend Group announced today the greenlight of KEVIN HART’S MUSCLE CAR CREW, the all-new original automotive series from actor, comedian, producer and avid car collector Kevin Hart and his famous comedy crew The Plastic Cup Boyz. KEVIN HART’S MUSCLE CAR CREW will take a lighthearted, hilarious look at the world of car collecting and what it means to be a muscle car devotee as they attempt to successfully launch their own automotive club. Production is currently underway with the series, produced by Propagate Content’s Big Breakfast and HartBeat Productions, scheduled to premiere in 3Q21 only on the MotorTrend App, the leading subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world.

Members of Kevin Hart’s crew, affectionately named The Plastic Cup Boyz, include John Clausell, Ron Everline, Spank Horton, Harry Ratchford and Joey Wells. Lucky Costa from MotorTrend’s HOT ROD GARAGE will be the house mechanic for the crew in the new series, advising them on their muscle car builds and helping them through a crash course on car culture.

“Fans will have a ball experiencing this classic car journey through the eyes of Kevin Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz,” said Alex Wellen, president and general manager, MotorTrend Group. “It’s a 101 course on everything we love about car culture with the hilarity and humility that only Kevin and his crew can bring to storytelling.”

“We’re excited to partner with MotorTrend and Propagate to explore car culture through this unique lens of friendship and comedy,” said Mike Stein, head of TV, HartBeat Productions. “It’s a new content genre for HartBeat Productions, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences.”

Harry Ratchford said, “We are very excited about the opportunity for HartBeat and The Plastic Cup Boyz to bring a one-of-kind car show to MotorTrend. Car collecting and car club is something we enjoy while on the road touring and we think the audience will enjoy learning and laughing alongside us… So buckle up for a journey into classic car culture.”

“THIS IS NOT YOUR GRANDFATHER’S CAR SHOW! This is high powered, supercharged, excitement. Claim your seat and hold on tight as we explore this world of high-octane power from the lens of collectors and comedians,” said Joey Wells.

“We are thrilled to team with Kevin Hart, The Plastic Cup Boyz, and MotorTrend on this series,” said Luke Kelly-Clyne, president, Big Breakfast.

“Kevin and his crew’s love for all things cars is infectious, and we think gearheads and novices alike will love the show,” added Kevin Healey, chief creative officer and executive producer, Big Breakfast.

In KEVIN HART’S MUSCLE CAR CREW Kevin Hart and the Plastic Cup Boyz will tackle the big questions around becoming a devoted automotive fan plus the challenges of owning classic cars. From choosing a project vehicle and finding a trusted mechanic, to customizing, racing, and flipping the car at auction, Hart and his crew of friends settle internal debates with the help of experts in the automotive world while gaining hard-earned classic car wisdom.

The MotorTrend App offers more than 8,500 episodes of world-leading automotive series and specials including the all-new TOP GEAR AMERICA, the most complete collection of classic “TOP GEAR” (200+ episodes and specials spanning seasons one thru 27), the hit docuseries NASCAR 2020: UNDER PRESSURE, plus every season of SPEED RACER, WHEELER DEALERS, ROADKILL, BITCHIN’ RIDES, IRON RESURRECTION, TEXAS METAL and many more.

The MotorTrend App, the leading subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world, is available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S., Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and on the web. The MotorTrend App is also available across iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices.

KEVIN HART’S MUSCLE CAR CREW is produced for the MotorTrend App by HartBeat Productions and Big Breakfast. Luke Kelly-Clyne, Kevin Healey, and Rebecca Graham Forde are executive producers for Big Breakfast with Propagate’s Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Drew Buckley. For HartBeat Productions, Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells and Brenden Carter are executive producers and Tiffany Brown is co-producer. Hart is repped by 3 Arts, UTA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. For the MotorTrend App, David Lee and Gabriel VanHuss are executive producers. For MotorTrend Group, Mike Suggett is head of programming and development and Alex Wellen is global president and general manager.

About HartBeat Productions

Founded by Kevin Hart, HartBeat Productions is multi-platform production company creating unique content for worldwide audiences. With a focus in Feature Films, Television and Digital Content, HartBeat aims to provide content from culturally diverse storytellers that resonate on a global scale. Hartbeat produced Kevin Hart’s recent standup special ““Zero F**ks Given” which was Netflix’s most watched comedy special in 2020 with over 20 million views. HartBeat’s first feature film Night School had the highest grossing opening weekend for a comedy in 2018. Other projects include “Dave,” which was FXX’s most watched comedy ever and has been picked up for second season. Other credits include London Hughes comedy special “Catch a D**k”, “Celebrity Game Face” on E!, “The Next Level” and “Hart of the City” on Comedy Central. HartBeat currently has numerous Film and Television projects in various stages of development.

About Big Breakfast

Big Breakfast, a Propagate company, is a full-service production studio that creates premium scripted, unscripted, and hybrid comedic content for broadcast, cable, digital and streaming platforms. Company credits include truTV’s Adam Ruins Everything, and Fameless; Pop’s Hot Date; Netflix’s Prank Encounters; Comedy Central’s Loafy; Quibi’s Dishmantled; Paramount+’s Remote; Facebook Watch’s breakout game show I Want My Phone Back, and many more. As the studio that made CollegeHumor Originals the #1 most-viewed comedy YouTube channel, Big Breakfast’s online content is some of the most-watched and shared on the Internet. The company has earned 20 Webby Awards and 12 Telly Awards, with its digital content garnering more than five billion views.

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery’s MotorTrend TV and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 1.3 billion monthly impressions across all platforms, the company encompasses television’s #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend App, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

