New York [June 14, 2021] HGTV’s smash hit series Celebrity IOU will return on Monday, June 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, with a new episode that spotlights reality stars, producers and entrepreneurs Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner. Together with real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, Kris, Kim and Kendall will knock on the front door of Kris’ best friend of 40 years, Lisa—who recently lost both her husband and mom—and surprise her with the news that she’s getting a dream outdoor renovation. The episode also will be available to stream on discovery+ early on Monday, June 21.

“I love Lisa with all my heart so this is the least that I can do for my beautiful friend to help her heal,” said Kris.

Lisa recently renovated her Southern California home, but has no budget left for the long-neglected yard. Kris says that Lisa is like an aunt to her kids and hopes this renovation will help her start a new chapter. Kris, Kim and Kendall will recruit Drew and Jonathan to help turn the dilapidated outdoor space into a spa-like oasis for Lisa’s entire family to enjoy. To start the demo, Kendall will hop on the excavator and Kris will use a jackhammer to tear up the old patio. When the overhaul is complete, Lisa’s front yard will feature a stunning stone walkway lined with mature olive trees and her back yard will include a top-of-the-line outdoor kitchen, sitting area with a fireplace and large pool surrounded by lounging furniture.

“I feel like I’ve been given a gift, because I was able to do this for Lisa,” said Kris. “She gets to start making new memories and have a fresh start.”

Celebrity IOU—which attracted more than 17.5 million viewers to the first four episodes of season two in December 2020—features Hollywood A-listers who wield sledgehammers to help a special person in their lives get the renovation they need. The series spotlights Drew and Jonathan and their celebrity friends as they inspire, entertain and bring fans to happy tears with personal stories of gratitude. Working together with the Brothers, the celebs get their hands dirty to surprise their deserving friends and mentors with the stunning home overhauls. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

