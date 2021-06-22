New York [June 22, 2021] Singer, songwriter, actress and author LeAnn Rimes will help create an indoor/outdoor culinary and entertaining showplace for her longtime friend and counselor Roger in a new episode of the hit HGTV series Celebrity IOU on Monday, June 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. LeAnn, GRAMMY Award® winning singer and songwriter, credits Roger with pulling her through a very dark time in her life and says he’s more like family than a friend. To show her gratitude, LeAnn will work with real estate and renovation experts Drew and Jonathan Scott to create a design plan that maximizes Roger’s space and gives him room to live out his passion for hosting and cooking. The episode also will be available to stream on discovery+ early on Monday, June 28.

“Roger always takes care of everyone around him and always puts others first,” said LeAnn. “He has helped so many people. I think it would be really beautiful to give him a space that brightens his life because he’s brightened so many people’s lives. That would be special.”

After LeAnn walks Drew and Jonathan through the house and explains Roger’s modern design style, she’s game to grab a sledgehammer and help the Brothers demo the outdated and awkwardly shaped kitchen. As the overhaul continues, LeAnn also will learn how to hang cabinets and lay tile to give her dear friend a gorgeous new home to share with the people he loves. The final reveal will include a state-of-the-art kitchen with sleek dark cabinets and an oversized stone island, a massive collapsible sliding door to the backyard and an expansive outdoor patio with a built-in pizza oven, dining space and custom fireplace.

“I really do owe Roger my life in a lot of ways,” added LeAnn. “We’re very lucky to have one another.”

Celebrity IOU features Hollywood A-listers who help a special person in their lives get the renovation they need. The series spotlights Drew and Jonathan and their celebrity friends as they inspire, entertain and bring fans to happy tears with personal stories of gratitude. Working together with the Brothers, the celebs get their hands dirty to surprise their deserving friends and mentors with the stunning home overhauls. Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

Fans are invited to visit HGTV’s digital platforms for additional fresh content from each new episode of Celebrity IOU. Viewers can watch the episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres—Mondays at 9 p.m. Fans can connect with the series at HGTV.com/Celebrity-IOU to find articles, before and after photo galleries and more details about the celebrities. Social media users can follow @HGTV and #CelebIOU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for extra show content and updates. Drew and Jonathan also will share more from the new episodes on their social channels at @mrdrewscott (Instagram, Twitter) and @jonathanscott (Instagram, Twitter).

