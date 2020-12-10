America’s favorite and only spirits-making competition show is back and boozier than ever with an all new season of Discovery’s MASTER DISTILLER. Three competitors, three judges, and one winning spirit. Facing all new challenges – from distilling navy-strength rum and vodka, to creating George Washington’s famous rye recipe – the best legal and outlaw distillers from across the country will go head-to-head in the ultimate booze-making competition to see who has the chops to walk away a MASTER DISTILLER.

An all new season of MASTER DISTILLER premieres Tuesday, December 29 at 9pm ET/PT on Discovery , following a special holiday showdown episode on Tuesday, December 22 at 9 p.m. ET. In addition to watching MASTER DISTILLER on Discovery, viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #MasterDistiller and following Discovery on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Across the country, distillers operating both on the legal side as well as in the shadows and beyond the reach of the law carry on a centuries-old tradition. Each from a unique background and with a specific specialty, these diverse distillers will come together to compete and earn their place in the liquor hall of fame. Judged by legendary moonshiners, Mark, Digger and Tim of Discovery’s MOONSHINERS, as well as appearances from some familiar faces as guest judges, three competitors will faceoff each week in a series of challenges focused on making a specific type of spirit, including gin, peach brandy, absinthe, Navy strength rum, and more.

In addition to completing the various challenges, these distillers will need to prove their knowledge for the craft by putting their creative skills to the test each week as they convert raw local ingredients into authentic, handcrafted spirits that will knock the socks off of even the most seasoned of MOONSHINERS. With backgrounds that range from learning the traditional outlaw ways in the backwoods of West Virginia, to discovering how beer was brewed in West Africa, to bartenders and mixologists finding their niche at renowned legal distilleries, these vastly different contestants each have the same goal in mind – claiming the prize of MASTER DISTILLER.

MASTER DISTILLER is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. Executive producers for Magilla Entertainment are Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox and Cristin Cricco-Powell. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is Bill Howard and associate producer is Paola Espinosa.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 mllion U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Discovery

iscovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About Magilla Entertainment

Founded in 2009, Magilla Entertainment is one of the nation’s largest independently owned production companies in non-scripted TV. Magilla has enjoyed success from a diverse portfolio of over 45 separate and unique series including hit shows such as Discovery’s Moonshiners, Diesel Brothers, Dirty Mudder Truckers, TLC’s Long Island Medium, HGTV’s Beach and Lake Front Bargain Hunt franchises, as well as History Channel’s American Ripper, Mega Doc Cars That Built America and the one-hour documentary Rise Up: The Movement That Changed America and The Snap Original Stunt Brothers. For more information, visit www.magilla.tv.

###