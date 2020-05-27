Eurosport in the UK and France set to screen the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship starting this weekend

Race marks a return to scheduled live sports for Eurosport

Andrew Georgiou: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring world-class live sport back to Eurosport”

Scheduled live sport gets the much-anticipated green light to return to Eurosport this weekend with the drama-filled MotoAmerica Superbike Championship set to be screened LIVE on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player in the UK and France.

In 2020, Eurosport UK and Eurosport France will bring fans every thrilling twist and turn exclusively after reaching an agreement with the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship to screen all 10 rounds of America’s premier motorcycle championship in the United Kingdom and France. The opening round of the season starts on Saturday at the historic Road America circuit in Wisconsin.

Starting the weekend of 26 June – round two of the 2020 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship – the series will also be available to watch on Eurosport in 54 countries and territories in Europe, meaning millions of motorsports fans across the continent will be able to watch some of the most exciting riders in the world.

This year, the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship – which will start behind-closed-doors – will be headlined by four-time and defending champion Cameron Beaubier who returns with Yamaha. Beaubier will face tough competition from the likes of experienced former MotoGP rider, Toni Elias, who has joined the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki team in an attempt to regain his 2017 MotoAmerica title.

Andrew Georgiou, President, Eurosport and Global Sports Rights & Sports Marketing Solutions, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring world-class live sport back to Eurosport, starting this weekend in the United Kingdom and France with the MotoAmerica Series. We have undisputed strength in motor sports, driven by both our Eurosport Events portfolio as well as Eurosport’s partnership with some of the biggest series in motorsport.

“There is no better place to showcase and grow a sport than Discovery’s global portfolio of channels, platforms and brands. We see great potential in partnering with the championship in more than 50 markets across Europe to harness the scale of Eurosport’s platforms to maximise reach and engagement around the series.”

MotoAmerica President and three-time 500cc World Champion Wayne Rainey, said: “We have a lot of fans in Europe so it’s great that they will be able to watch the MotoAmerica Series this season on Eurosport.

“This is a big deal for our series to have Eurosport involved. They are experts in delivering fan engagement at scale and will really grow fan base in Europe. We’re looking forward to an exciting start to our championship at Road America this weekend and having Eurosport as our overseas television partner makes it even better.”

Live and exclusive coverage of round one of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship from Road America, Wisconsin starts on Saturday evening at 9pm CEST / 8pm BST with the Supersport race and resumes the following day at 8pm CEST / 7pm BST.

Coverage of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship strengthens Eurosport’s commitment to world-class motorcycling with the Bennetts British Superbike Championship and FIM Superbike World Championship also available to watch for passionate fans of two-wheeled action.

MotoAmerica Superbike Championship 2020 season schedule:

29-31 May – Round 1: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

26-28 June – Round 2: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

31 July-2 August – Round 3: Road Atlanta, Braselton, Georgia

7-9 August – Round 4: Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pennsylvania

28-30 August – Round 5: Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Washington

11-13 September – Round 6: New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, New Jersey

18-20 September – Round 7: Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama

9-11 October – Round 8: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, Indiana

23-25 October – Round 9: Laguna Seca, Monterey, California

13-15 November – Round 10: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

