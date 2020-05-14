TaylorMade Driving Relief to be streamed on GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR around the world (outside the U.S)

Discovery to maximise reach to millions of fans through Eurosport and Dplay

Match will see McIlroy and Johnson go head-to-head against Fowler and Wolff to raise funds for COVID-19 relief

Live golf returns to GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR as on-course action resumes for the first time since the pause in play due to COVID-19. The digital home of golf will showcase the much anticipated TaylorMade Driving Relief charity skins match, which will see world number one Rory McIlroy partner with Dustin Johnson and go head-to-head with Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff to raise funds for relief efforts.

The special team competition will be streamed on GOLFTV live for free* from 8pm CEST on Sunday 17 May from the Seminole Golf Club in Florida. Harnessing the global scale of Discovery and to maximise audience reach for the match, Eurosport and Dplay will also broadcast the event in selected countries**, live on Eurosport, the Eurosport App and Dplay platforms to millions of sports fans.

Golf fans will be able to see McIlroy and Johnson take on Fowler and Wolff in this historic 18-hole charity contest by registering with GOLFTV *. In addition, every step of the build-up to the match and reporting on the action will be covered by Golf Digest, the No. 1 authority on how to play and enjoy golf.

Fans at home will be able to contribute to the fundraising efforts thanks to PGA TOUR Charities through online donations and Text-To-Give options powered by GoFundMe.

The competition will follow strict social distancing measures and will be played behind closed doors to protect the health and safety of the golfers and production staff. All four players will donate their time with Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson teaming up for the American Nurses Foundation and Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff supporting the CDC Foundation.

Alex Kaplan, President and General Manager of Discovery Golf, said: “We are privileged to be part of bringing back live golf. It is important that the sport’s return is readily accessible to the millions of passionate fans around the world, so we are leveraging the full extent of GOLFTV and Discovery’s international network to showcase this significant moment in sport.

“TaylorMade Driving Relief will be a celebration of human resilience, recognizing the continued efforts of health workers around the world through the power of sport. Featuring some of the biggest names in golf, this Sunday is set to be a truly memorable occasion. GOLFTV is excited to work with all our partners to mark the return of world-class sporting competition for everyone to enjoy at this challenging time.”

Dustin Johnson, 20-time PGA TOUR winner, said: “I’m really excited to team up with Rory and to get back out on the golf course. It’s great to have world-class partners and support from GOLFTV to help us get as many eyeballs on our match as possible. I’m sure Rickie and Matt will be ready for us, but hopefully Rory and I can take them and help generate a lot of money and support for charities and those affected most by COVID-19.”

The TaylorMade Driving Relief charity skins match is a partnership between the PGA TOUR, NBC Sports and Sky Sports, as the players will compete for $3 million as supported by United Health Group through their skins match for Covid-19 relief charities including the American Nurses Foundation and the CDC Foundation. An additional $1 million has been pledged by Farmers Insurance to benefit COVID-19 charity Off Their Plate and will be included in the competition through a birdies and eagles bonus fund. PGA TOUR charities will also raise additional funds via text and online contributions.

*Free registration required. Due to existing rights agreements in the UK & Ireland users will be required to subscribe to watch. Passes start at £4.99/month.

** Live coverage will be available on Eurosport and the Eurosport App in Denmark, France, Italy, Norway and Portugal, as well as on Dplay in Denmark and Norway. Eurosport will show the final 2 hours live in Poland.

PGA TOUR Charities’ GoFundMe will benefit qualified organizations providing or in need of COVID-19 relief.

For information about donating via PGA TOUR Charities’ fundraiser on GoFundMe, please visit PGATOUR.com/DrivingRelief.

For more information about PGA TOUR Charities Inc. and the programs it supports, see pgatourcharities.org.

# # #