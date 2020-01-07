New York [Jan. 7, 2020] On Monday, Dec. 30, HGTV’s hit series Love It or List It, starring Hilary Farr and David Visentin, delivered the highest-rated episode in the series’ history, garnering a 0.92 live plus three-day rating among P25-54—a 130 percent increase in the demo for the 9-10 p.m. ET/PT timeslot over the previous year and a 61 percent lift over the prior six-week time period. The ratings performance led Love It or List It to rank as the #2 cable and broadcast program among upscale P25-54 and W25-54.

Attracting more than 3.4 million total viewers, the episode delivered a 1.25 live plus three-day rating among W25-54, a 63 percent increase over the prior six weeks. It garnered a 1.10 live plus three-day rating among upscale P25-54 and a 1.61 live plus three-day rating among upscale W25-54, an 84 percent and 98 percent respective increase over the previous six weeks. The episode also delivered a 0.92 live plus three-day rating among P2+ and a 1.75 live plus three-day household rating. The current season of Love It or List It has attracted more than 11.9 million total viewers since its premiere on Monday, Nov. 18.

The series also has performed well on HGTV’s digital platforms. Love It or List It has been the #2 most-streamed show on HGTV GO since the new season launched on Nov. 18. The Dec. 30 episode delivered robust fan engagement on HGTV’s social platforms, including more than 200,000 video views on HGTV Facebook and HGTV Instagram and nearly 25,000 video views during the episode’s live tweeting on HGTV Twitter. In addition, the Love It or List It sneak peek gallery on HGTV.com is among the top 10 most viewed pieces of content on the site since it launched on Nov. 18, generating over 327,000 page views.

Love It or List It follows design maven Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin as they help fed-up families with lackluster houses make one important decision: are you going to love it or list it? The iconic ultimatum is a rallying cry for homeowners ready to make a change—either by staying in their existing home that Hilary remodels to accommodate their lengthy wish list or by opting for a new home that David finds to better meets the needs of the family.

ABOUT HGTV

