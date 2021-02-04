New York [Feb. 4, 2021] Popular HGTV interior designer Hilary Farr is set to star in a second series, Tough Love with Hilary Farr. Best known for her inspirational design work in HGTV’s mega-hit series Love It or List It—where she convinces families to stay in their beautifully renovated homes instead of buying a new place—Hilary is ready to use her invaluable design expertise and life experience to help families facing unique life challenges that strain their homes and their relationships. Eight hour-long episodes of Tough Love with Hilary Farr are slated to premiere in late 2021. Fans can continue to watch Hilary and real estate expert David Visentin in their new season of the top-rated series, Love It or List It.

“As a mother, business owner and life partner, I’ve been through my fair share of struggles and challenges,” said Hilary. “I know that when life gets messy, having a home that is both beautiful and functional goes a long way toward alleviating stress. Developing creative solutions for living space challenges and using design to improve how families live together are my passions and they are the reasons I love being an interior designer.”

