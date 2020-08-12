WHEN ELEVATORS ATTACK Premieres Wednesday, August 12 at 9pm ET/PT on Science Channel followed by EATEN BY AN ESCALATOR, Premiering Wednesday, August 19 at 9pm ET/PT on Science Channel

As the world becomes an increasingly urban place, the everyday inventions that make our modern societies possible are often overlooked. And yet, life as we know it would be impossible without them. However, while some of these simple and unassuming machines are as common as cars on the road, they can turn deadly in an instant.

In two all-new Science Channel specials, WHEN ELEVATORS ATTACK and EATEN BY AN ESCALATOR, experts take a look at how these mundane, seemingly reliable pieces of engineering can prove deadly if we fail to understand their power. WHEN ELEVATORS ATTACK premieres Wednesday, August 12 at 9pm ET/PT on Science Channel , followed by EATEN BY AN ESCALATOR, premiering Wednesday, August 19 at 9pm ET/PT on Science Channel.

With the help of industry experts and engineers, WHEN ELEVATORS ATTACK and EATEN BY AN ESCALATOR dive deep into the fascinating world of these engineering marvels and take a closer look at the terrifying moments of chaos when they malfunction. Whether spiraling out of control, plummeting down shafts at terrifying heights, holding passengers captive, or swallowing passengers alive, these two new Science Channel specials capture the good, bad and ugly of these machines, the incredible stories of those who have survived their malfunctions, and the remarkable progress the industry has taken to address growing safety concerns.

