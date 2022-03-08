New York [March 8, 2022] HGTV’s Married to Real Estate, starring real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson, who help families buy and renovate their dream homes in Metro Atlanta, averaged a .51 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .69 live plus three-day rating among W25-54 during its freshman season. Attracting more than 15.1 million total viewers during its eight-week run on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the series also averaged a .58 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a .77 L3 rating among upscale W25-54. Ratings among W25-54 and upscale W25-54 reflected increases of 12 percent and 11 percent respectively over the prior six weeks. In addition, Married to Real Estate ranked as the #2 non-news/sports cable program among upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54 and as a top 3 non-news/sports cable program among W25-54 in the Thursday 9-10 p.m. timeslot.

“Married to Real Estate is everything our fans want from HGTV–family, heart and humor alongside relatable real estate storylines and dramatic home renovations,” said Betsy Ayala, Senior Vice President, Programming & Development, HGTV. “Egypt and Mike manage to stay cool under pressure and successfully juggle kids and clients, all while keeping their relationship at the forefront. We can’t get enough of them.”

HGTV’s digital platforms also saw strong fan support for Married to Real Estate, with content supporting the season delivering more than 2.7 million video views across the net’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts and more than 485,000 page views on HGTV.com.

Married to Real Estate also is available to stream on discovery+, and fans can watch Egypt and Mike as they compete in the newest season of HGTV’s hit home renovation competition series, Rock the Block, on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Married to Real Estate is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment.

