New York [Jan. 19, 2022] The eagerly anticipated Thursday, Jan. 13 series premiere of Married to Real Estate, starring powerhouse real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod and her husband, builder Mike Jackson as they help families buy and renovate their dream homes in Metro Atlanta, delivered a .57 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 and a .76 L3 rating among W25-54 in its 9-10 p.m. timeslot. This was a 10 percent increase among P25-54 and a 15 percent lift among W25-54 over the prior six weeks. The episode, which attracted more than 3.9 million total viewers, also performed well in other key demos, delivering a .73 L3 rating among upscale P25-54 and a .91 among upscale W25-54, both up 31 percent over the prior six weeks. And, it garnered a .64 L3 rating among P2+ and a 1.26 L3 household rating. In addition, Married to Real Estate ranked as the #2 non-news/sports cable program among households, P2+, upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54 and was a top 3 non-news/sports cable program among P25-54, W25-54 and upscale M25-54 in its timeslot.

“With Married to Real Estate, HGTV has another winner right out the gate,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “Egypt and Mike’s relationship is about fun, positivity and love—love for their family and passion for the real estate and renovation projects that they manage together. This strong ratings performance, coupled with the animated social media response during the premiere episode, confirms that America is already hooked on this amazing family.”

HGTV’s digital platforms also saw strong support for Married to Real Estate. Content promoting the series premiere generated more than 627,000 video views across the net’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts, and the series premiere is the second-most watched episode on HGTV GO since Jan. 13.

New episodes of Married to Real Estate air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and are available to stream every Thursday on discovery+. And, also on discovery+, fans can stream Egypt’s previous HGTV series, Flipping Virgins and Property Virgins. They also can catch Egypt and Mike as guest judges in season two of the mega-hit home renovation competition series Rock the Block.

Married to Real Estate is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 81.5 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 6 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###