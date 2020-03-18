Four-Episode Series Premieres Monday, May 4th at 9pm on Food Network

Six Amateur Bakers Compete in Outdoor Camp-Inspired Culinary Challenges

Don’t Miss Baking Tips from Martha in Exclusive Digital Companion Series Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart: Extra Sweet on FoodNetwork.com

NEW YORK – March 18, 2020 – Emmy® Award-winning television personality, acclaimed cookbook author and trusted lifestyle expert Martha Stewart helps guide six talented amateur bakers in the new primetime series Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart, premiering Monday, May 4 th at 9pm ET/PT on Food Network. A culinary retreat that is anything but, through four one-hour episodes the six campers must brave the outdoor elements for a once in a lifetime opportunity to perfect their baking skills under the watchful eye of Camp Director Martha Stewart, along with camp counselors and baking experts Carla Hall and Dan Langan. Together with host Jesse Palmer, Martha leads the bakers through challenges each episode that test their skills over two rounds, with the most impressive baker of the first heat getting a personal one-on-one mentoring session with their idol, Martha, in her home kitchen. Equal parts baking boot-camp and camp-inspired games and challenges, the baker that displays the least amount of progress at the end of each episode will pack their bags and head home, with the last camper standing winning a kitchen filled with appliances worth $25,000. Welcome to Bakeaway Camp!

“As a renowned baker armed with a one of a kind sense of humor, Martha Stewart is everything you can ask for in a camp director,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “Viewers get to witness the adoration these bakers have for Martha, as they are transported out of their environment and into the outdoors to participate in unique challenges with a chance to receive mentorship from the legend herself.”

In the premiere episode the six amateur bakers are getting out of the kitchen and into the wild as they arrive for their first day at camp. Camp Director Martha Stewart arrives on horseback to present the bakers with their first Counselor’s Challenge, as each baker must put a unique spin on the most quintessential camping dessert – s’mores! After the first challenge, counselors Carla Hall and Dan Langan decide which baker earns the mentoring session with Martha in her home kitchen, along with receiving tips and tricks to help them in the Camp Director’s challenge, where the campers battle the elements by creating layered desserts in the outdoor kitchen. At the end of the challenge Martha and the counselors must decide who will be the first camper sent packing. Another episode features the bakers getting only two hours to make their most beautifully decorated pie, but a swarm of bees adds an unexpected twist to the challenge. And while the campers are battling it out on a hot and humid summer day, a sudden storm drenches the kitchen and puts the bakers’ decorative desserts in jeopardy. Catch all the fun and excitement and see which camper perseveres, winning the $25,000 dream kitchen and title of Bakeaway Camp Champion!

Online, fans can get an exclusive, extended look at Martha’s baking tips in the digital companion series, Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart: Extra Sweet. Plus, meet the competing bakers and watch exclusive interviews with Martha, host Jesse Palmer, and judges Carla Hall and Dan Langan at FoodNetwork.com/BakeawayCamp. Follow the fun all season long using #BakeawayCamp.

###

