New York [June 24, 2020] Martha Stewart, the Emmy® Award-winning television personality, trusted lifestyle expert and The New York Times bestselling author of more than 96 titles, is ready to bring her gardening and culinary star power directly to HGTV and Food Network audiences this year. Martha Knows Best, a new HGTV series, is tentatively scheduled to air in 2020 and will feature Martha as she completes outdoor projects on the to-do list for her Bedford farm. Over on Food Network, planning is underway for Martha to return to the Chopped judges’ table as well as headline a holiday-themed series.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with HGTV on Martha Knows Best and sharing everything I have been working on at my home during quarantine,” said Martha Stewart. “The show focuses on many aspects of everyday living and home keeping with the goal to teach and inspire viewers to incorporate what works for them into their own homes.

“Martha is the most influential voice and recognizable face in the home/lifestyle space – a true talent who perpetually inspires legions of new fans round the world,” said Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer, Discovery, Inc., parent company of HGTV and Food Network. “Her skills, expertise and ability to connect with audiences in a fun, and sometimes cheeky, way is a good thing, but the best thing about Martha is that she makes everyone believe that they can try her tips and ideas in their own kitchens and gardens too and that makes her the perfect fit for HGTV and Food Network right now.”

