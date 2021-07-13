New York [July 13, 2021] Break out the paint, find the funky flair and toss the renovation rulebook because in the new HGTV series Breaking Bland, spunky interior designer Mary Welch Fox Stasik will help clients create living spaces that express their individuality and design aesthetic with pizazz and confidence. Premiering Wednesday, Aug. 4, with back-to-back episodes at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, the seven-episode series based in Charleston, South Carolina, will follow Mary Welch, who once worked for top interior designers in New York, as she uses her eclectic, big-city style to create colorful custom designs that are authentic to each client and pushes them way out of their comfort zone. During each episode, Mary Welch will crack design boundaries and encourage clients to eschew traditional looks to create truly personalized dream homes.

“My goal is to showcase each client’s personality while also encouraging them to take some bold risks,” said Mary Welch. “I want to help them embrace their fun, weird sides in the best way possible.”

In the premiere episode, Mary Welch will help a family infuse their home with furnishings and decor representative of the Charleston spirit. With her guidance, they’ll take design risks, including adding a colorful kitchen and a kid-friendly bar. Throughout the season, her innovative design style will continue to inspire, as she transforms a historic downtown home into a modern seaside paradise and creates a music room for a family, complete with a stage fit for a rock-and-roll legend.

For Breaking Bland show updates, fans can visit HGTV.com for design galleries and before-and-after photos, and follow @HGTV and #BreakingBland on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as @mwfoxstasik on Instagram.

