– Series Streaming on discovery+ Beginning Monday, Jan. 4 –

(New York, N.Y.) – Fans nostalgic for decades past can travel back in time with the new home renovation series Frozen in Time, streaming on discovery+, Discovery Inc.’s new subscription streaming service, beginning Monday, Jan. 4. Starring Maureen McCormick of The Brady Bunch fame, a collector and nostalgia enthusiast, along with interior designer Dan Vickery, the series will follow the duo as they overhaul Southern California homes that are stuck in a design time warp. Dan will bring the structures up-to-date, while Maureen will source beautiful decade-specific pieces that give the tired homes a refreshed look. Each stunning design will preserve the best of the past with a wink to the original era, providing families with the stylish, functional spaces they need.

“It’s fun to reminisce about the past,” said Maureen. “The 50s were cool, the 60s were hip and the 70s were groovy. But some homes are just stuck there, and, when you step inside, you feel like you’re in a time warp.”

“We’re renovating houses that have been trapped in the past,” said Dan. “And we’re going to take them from frozen in time to beautifully timeless.”

During the series, Dan and Maureen will take on a 1961 property in Laguna Beach that acts as a time capsule with its period furnishings, decades old appliances and original shag carpet. Inspired by the home’s hilltop location, the duo will rearrange the main floor’s layout to capitalize on the gorgeous ocean views. Modern elements with vintage flair, including retro-look appliances, a funky tile backsplash and iconic period light fixtures, round out the breathtaking design. Throughout the season, Maureen and Dan will tackle pastel tiled bathrooms, wood paneled walls and laminate countertops to help families bring their homes into this century.

Fans are invited to connect with the series across the discovery+ digital platforms at discoveryplus.com and via @discoveryplus and #FrozeninTime on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Fans also can connect with Dan and Maureen on Instagram at @dan_vickery and @momccormick7.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. The new service will launch with a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. At launch in the U.S., discovery+ will have the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. discovery+ will offer more than 55,000 episodes all in one place, with over 2,500 current and classic shows from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet. For more about discovery+, click here.

###