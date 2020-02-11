(New York) – Three competitors. Three judges. One winning spirit. In an all-new Discovery Channel series, MASTER DISTILLER, America’s top legal and outlaw distillers go head to head in the ultimate booze-making competition to see who has what it takes to join the ranks of the greats and win the title of Master Distiller.

The all-new series, MASTER DISTILLER, premieres Tuesday, March 3 at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel after an all-new episode of MOONSHINERS at 9pm ET/PT.

Across the country, distillers carry on a centuries old tradition. While some operate on the legal side, others perfect their craft in the shadows and beyond the reach of the law. Now, these diverse distillers will compete to earn their place in liquor-making history.

Judged by three legendary Moonshiners – Mark, Digger and Tim of Discovery’s MOONSHINERS – three competitors will faceoff each week in a series of challenges focused on making a specific type of spirit, including American whiskey, rum, gin, mountain brandy, and mezcal among others. Beyond the necessary amount of skill required to complete the challenges, these competitors will need to prove their knowledge of the craft and demonstrate profound creativity as they convert raw local ingredients into authentic, handcrafted spirits that will impress the most seasoned of distilling experts. The champion of each episode will receive a limited release of their winning recipe through Sugarlands Distilling Co.

With bragging rights on the line and a limited run of their winning product on the shelf, who will have what it takes to be named MASTER DISTILLER?

MASTER DISTILLER is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. Executive producers for Magilla Entertainment are Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox and Cristin Cricco-Powell. For Discovery Channel, executive producer is Bill Howard and associate producer is Paola Espinosa.

About Discovery Channel

Discovery Channel is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-fiction content that informs and entertains its consumers about the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. The network, which is distributed to 100.8 mllion U.S. homes, can be seen in 224 countries and territories, offering a signature mix of compelling, high-end production values and vivid cinematography across genres including, science and technology, exploration, adventure, history and in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the people, places and organizations that shape and share our world. For more information, please visit www.discovery.com.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About Magilla Entertainment

Founded in 2009, Magilla Entertainment is one of the nation’s largest independently owned production companies in non-scripted TV. Magilla has enjoyed success from a diverse portfolio of over 45 separate and unique series including hit shows such as Discovery’s Moonshiners, Diesel Brothers, Dirty Mudder Truckers, TLC’s Long Island Medium, HGTV’s Beach and Lake Front Bargain Hunt franchises, as well as History Channel’s American Ripper, Mega Doc Cars That Built America and the one-hour documentary Rise Up: The Movement That Changed America and The Snap Original Stunt Brothers. For more information, visit www.magilla.tv.

