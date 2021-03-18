Six-Episode Season Premieres Sunday, April 25th on

Food Network and Discovery+

NEW YORK – March 18, 2021 – Iron Chef Michael Symon joins Anne Burrell for the first time in boot camp to mentor all-star kitchen catastrophes on Worst Cooks in America: Best of the Worst, where fan-favorite recruits from past seasons return for another chance to transform from culinary disaster to kitchen master. With the red team led by Anne and blue by Michael, the competitors are in for a rigorous culinary boot camp where the team leaders will stop at nothing to improve their recruits’ skills. The challenges are tougher and more outrageous than ever, including a Vegas-themed game show, camping cookout where stoves and ovens are off-limits and a “tour de petit four” dessert relay. In the end, only one recruit is awarded a $25,000 grand prize and bragging rights for their mentor. The six-episode season premieres on Sunday, April 25 th at 9pm (all times ET/PT) on Food Network and streams the same day on discovery+ .

“The returning recruits are some of the most hilarious and outrageous personalities we’ve ever had on Worst Cooks,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “This cast of characters combined with the fun of Michael’s eye-opening first time in boot camp with Anne make this season one of the show’s best.”

The returning recruits are: Jonathan Beyer (New York, New York), Lulu Boykin (Pittsboro, North Carolina), Jefferson Goldie (Chicago, Illinois), Domaine Javier (San Gabriel, California), Stephanie James (Chicago, Illinois), Joey Kinsley (Cleveland, Ohio), Sadie Manda (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) and Eric Smart (Los Angeles, California).

In the premiere episode, Anne and Michael welcome eight returning recruits who are all eager to finally master the kitchen. The action begins with a culinary time trial game to see who has improved since their last stint in boot camp and who has reverted back to their old ways. The recruits then must remake the dish that got them sent home last time. After teams are chosen, the teams are tasked with replicating their mentor’s dishes, which includes butchering whole ducks, and the least successful competitor is sent home. In the finale on Sunday, May 30th at 9pm, the two most improved recruits put their culinary skills to the test and serve a three-course restaurant quality meal to a panel of food experts. After a blind taste test, judges Einat Admony, Cliff Crooks and Sohla El-Waylly decide who wins $25,000 and bragging rights for their team leader.

Fans can meet the returning recruits, get exclusive cooking tips, and take an extended look at Anne and Michael’s boot camp demos with the digital companion series Extra Helping. Head to FoodNetwork.com/WorstCooks to relive past seasons with Anne and watch as Michael reacts to some of the worst dishes in Worst Cooks history. Tell us about your biggest kitchen disaster and follow the competition on social and using #WorstCooks.

Worst Cooks in America is produced by Objective Media Group America and All3 Media America.

# # #