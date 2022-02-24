STRANGER THAN SCIENCE FICTION: FORMER CIA OPERATIVE MIKE BAKER RETURNS TO INVESTIGATE

TOP-SECRET GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS IN NEW SEASON OF ‘BLACK FILES DECLASSIFIED’

‘BLACK FILES DECLASSIFIED’ Premieres Wednesday, March 9 at 9 PM ET/PT on Science Channel

(NEW YORK) – Every year, there are billions of dollars allocated to clandestine government programs around the world known as the ‘black budget.’ Each individual operation is known as a Black File, and each is shrouded in secrecy and mystery. What are these classified government programs? What is their purpose, and what do they reveal about our world? In an all-new season of BLACK FILES DECLASSIFIED, former CIA operative, Mike Baker, follows the money trail each week to reveal the many secrets at the core of these Black Files and pull back the curtain on the secret government programs that sometimes sound more like science fiction than truth.

A new season of BLACK FILES DECLASSIFIED premieres Wednesday, March 9 at 9pm ET/PT on Science Channel. Follow the conversation on social media with #BlackFilesDeclassified, and follow Science Channel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more updates.

With unprecedented access, Mike is able to dig into these top-secret government programs steeped in cutting edge science and conduct his own research by speaking with experts, journalists, and former government and Black File officials.

This season, Mike will explore a top-secret aerospace program that, according to recently uncovered documents, has been involved in investigations into the paranormal such as werewolves, ghosts, cattle mutilations and more. When the US Navy recently confirmed the existence of a covert group investigating unknown aerial phenomena, AATIP, or the Advanced Aerial Threat Identification Program became front page news. But there is a much more secretive and equally shadowy precursor to AATIP known as AAWSAP, or the Advanced Aerospace Weapon Systems Applications Program. Their focus was firmly on what can only be termed as “the real-life X Files.” But how and why was our government investigating such phenomena? And how does it affect the safety of our nation?

Also this season, Mike investigates what’s been called one of America’s best kept secrets – a list of emergency powers the President has at their disposal during extreme events like nuclear war or governmental collapse. Recently, there have been calls in Congress to limit the powers coming from a Black File called PEADS, short for ‘Presidential Emergency Action Documents.’ These highly secretive documents confer extraordinary and unlimited Presidential powers during “Acts of Wartime” without any congressional approval or oversight. What are the scenarios that trigger PEADS and what powers do they contain?

Each week, BLACK FILES DECLASSIFIED will seek out the truth behind some of the world’s most intriguing secret operations. From unraveling the mystery behind a sighting of the famous Black Budget funded squadron known as the Red Eagles 30 years after they were decommissioned, to exploring one of the most daring Black Budget funded special operations in history known only as Mission 7, each week Mike will choose another truth to seek behind some of the world’s greatest mysteries.

