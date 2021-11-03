–More Than 160 Hours of Live MECUM AUCTIONS Coverage to Stream on MotorTrend + and Broadcast on MotorTrend TV Starting in 2022–

(Los Angeles) – MotorTrend Group and Mecum Auction, Inc. announced today a new multi-year agreement that delivers exclusive, live coverage of Mecum Auctions on MotorTrend + and MotorTrend TV beginning in January 2022. Under the agreement, MotorTrend will broadcast and stream more than 160 hours of live coverage across ten MECUM AUCTIONS including Kissimmee, Fla., Glendale, Ariz., Indianapolis, Harrisburg, Pa., Monterey, Calif., Dallas, Chicago, Las Vegas (autos and motorcycles), and Tulsa, Okla.

“Mecum is the leading automotive auction company in the world with the most extraordinary variety of vehicles,” said Alex Wellen, global president and general manager, MotorTrend Group. “Car fans everywhere will be able to watch all MECUM AUCTIONS on MotorTrend’s subscription streaming service anytime, anywhere and on MotorTrend TV, but that’s only the beginning: Together with Mecum, we will channel our collective fans’ passions with the launch of a wide range of interactive, personal experiences across all of our digital platforms.”

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with the MotorTrend Group, the world’s most expansive and prominent automotive media company,” said Dave Magers, CEO, Mecum Auctions. “This is not simply a new TV programming deal, this is a strategic media partnership between Mecum and MotorTrend coming together to create engaging new experiences for automotive enthusiasts across the entire media landscape. We are very excited to be working with Alex Wellen and the entire MotorTrend team on many future opportunities.”

2022 MECUM AUCTIONS Schedule on MotorTrend + and MotorTrend TV:

January 12 – 15

Kissimmee, Fla.

January 28 – 29

Las Vegas (Motorcycles)

March 18 – 19

Glendale, Ariz.

April 1 – 2

Houston, Texas

May 18 – 21

Indianapolis, Ind.

June 10 – 11

Tulsa, Okla.

July 28 – 30

Harrisburg, Pa.

August 19 – 20

Monterey, Calif.

September 8 – 10

Dallas

October 14 – 15

Chicago

November 11 – 12

Las Vegas

MotorTrend +, formerly the MotorTrend App, is the leading subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world. MotorTrend + offers more than 8,400 episodes of world-leading automotive series and specials including the all-new TOP GEAR AMERICA, the most complete collection of classic “TOP GEAR” (200+ episodes and specials spanning seasons one through 28), the Emmy Award-winning docuseries NASCAR 2020: UNDER PRESSURE, the new hit series KEVIN HART’S MUSCLE CAR CREW and MOTOR MYTHBUSTERS, plus every season of SPEED RACER, WHEELER DEALERS, ROADKILL, BITCHIN’ RIDES, IRON RESURRECTION, TEXAS METAL and many more.

MotorTrend’s MECUM AUCTIONS live coverage is produced by Mecum Auctions, Inc. For Mecum Auction, Inc. Ben Christoffel is executive producer. For MotorTrend, David Lee is executive producer, and vice president of content and development. For MotorTrend Group, Mike Suggett is head of programming and development, and Alex Wellen is global president and general manager.

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery’s MotorTrend TV and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 1.3 billion monthly impressions across all platforms, the company encompasses television’s #1 network for automotive fans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and MotorTrend+, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About Mecum Auctions

Nobody sells more than Mecum. Nobody. Mecum Auctions is the world leader of collector car, vintage and antique motorcycle, and Road Art sales, hosting auctions throughout the United States. The company has specialized in the sale of collector cars since 1988, now offering more than 20,000 lots per year and averaging more than one auction each month. Established by President Dana Mecum, Mecum Auctions remains a family-run company headquartered in Walworth, Wisconsin. For further information, visit Mecum.com.

