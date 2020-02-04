—NASCAR ALL IN: BATTLE FOR DAYTONA to World Premiere on MotorTrend’s Subscription Streaming Service Monday, February 10, 2020—

(Los Angeles and Charlotte) – MotorTrend Group, a Discovery company, and NASCAR announced today a new partnership to create NASCAR ALL IN: BATTLE FOR DAYTONA, a bold new sports documentary series chronicling the commitment, struggles and sacrifices of drivers, their teams and families in the chase for greatness at the biggest race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series™ season, the DAYTONA 500®. The all-new, limited series produced by NASCAR Productions will world premiere every Monday beginning Monday, February 10, 2020, on the MotorTrend App, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world.

Viewers will receive exclusive, inside access to NASCAR Cup Series drivers’ preparation for the DAYTONA 500 from the vantage point of the athletes, their race teams and families with one goal in mind – taking the checkered flag at the iconic Daytona International Speedway. Beginning Monday, February 10, 2020 on the MotorTrend App, NASCAR ALL IN: BATTLE FOR DAYTONA will go off the track in near real-time for an emotional, behind-the-scenes look at the highs and lows of real-life NASCAR racing for drivers including: Austin Dillon and Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing and Corey LaJoie of Go Fas Racing.

“MotorTrend is pushing the boundaries of storytelling,” said Alex Wellen, global president and general manager, MotorTrend Group. “Our first sports documentary series is an intimate look at the ‘humans under the helmet’ as they push the limits professionally and sacrifice personally for a victory at this year’s DAYTONA 500. Working with NASCAR, this series will give our fans a never-before-seen look at the Great American Race.”

“Together with MotorTrend, NASCAR is thrilled to showcase the biggest spectacle in racing – the DAYTONA 500 – through the unique lens of the drivers and their race teams,” said Tim Clark, chief digital officer, NASCAR. “The journey leading up to the DAYTONA 500 is one filled with emotion, drama and intensity, all to be captured by NASCAR Productions and delivered straight to race fans on the MotorTrend app.”

The MotorTrend App offers nearly 8,000 episodes and roughly 4,000 hours of world-leading automotive series and specials including the most complete collection of classic TOP GEAR (200+ episodes and specials spanning seasons one thru 25), the upcoming all-new TOP GEAR AMERICA and every season of WHEELER DEALERS, ROADKILL, FAST N’ LOUD, OVERHAULIN’, BITCHIN’ RIDES, the upcoming reality competition spin-off series BITCHIN’ BOOT CAMP and many more. The MotorTrend App is available for Prime Video customers in the U.S. on Prime Video Channels and on Amazon FireTV in addition to other media players and streaming devices including Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and on the web, as well as across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.

NASCAR ALL IN: BATTLE FOR DAYTONa is produced for MotorTrend Group by NASCAR Productions. Tim Clark, Tally Hair and Matt Summers are the executive producers for NASCAR. For MotorTrend Group, David Lee is executive producer and Mike Suggett is head of programming and development. Alex Wellen is global president and general manager for MotorTrend Group.

