(Los Angeles) – MotorTrend Group, a Discovery company, announced today that MotorTrend’s complete collection of series, specials and documentaries dedicated entirely to the automotive world are now available to U.S. consumers through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel.

Streamers can now easily access MotorTrend’s vast stable of world-leading automotive series and specials through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel including: the all-new TOP GEAR AMERICA; KEVIN HART’S MUSCLE CAR CREW; MOTOR MYTHBUSTERS; the Emmy Award-winning docuseries NASCAR 2020: UNDER PRESSURE; ROADKILL; FASTEST CARS IN THE DIRTY SOUTH; WHEELER DEALERS; FASTER WITH FINNEGAN; TEXAS METAL; and many, many more.

“In addition to MotorTrend’s successful streaming app on the Roku platform, we’re proud to be the dedicated home for consumers who want direct access to high-quality automotive content via Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel,” said Mark Jocson, Vice President, Digital Partnerships and Distribution, MotorTrend Group.

“Fans of automotive entertainment don’t need to look any further than MotorTrend,” says Randy Ahn, Head of The Roku Channel, SVOD. “We’re pleased to welcome MotorTrend to the fantastic lineup of services available on Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel.”

The MotorTrend Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel is now available for $4.99/month to U.S. consumers.

