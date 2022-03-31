–MotorTrend TV Gains 78% More Viewers Than the March 2021 NBCSN Telecast, and 39% of Total Viewers Were New MotorTrend TV–

(Los Angeles) – MotorTrend TV’s exclusive coverage of Mecum Auctions continued its strong 2022 ratings performance as 3.3 million viewers (P2+) tuned into the MECUM GLENDALE 2022 auction from Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19. MotorTrend TV’s broadcast earned a 78-percent increase in viewership versus the March 2021 NBCSN telecast of the Glendale auction.

An impressive 39% of MECUM GLENDALE 2022 viewers were new to MotorTrend TV, and audiences watched for more than one hour and 45 minutes which was a 69% increase versus last year’s NBCSN broadcast. MotorTrend TV’s MECUM GLENDALE 2022 coverage on Saturday, March 27 from 2-5 PM ET launched the network to a #11 cable berth for M18+, moving to #6 excluding news and sports networks.

Mecum’s four-day auction in Glendale offered 1,687 outstanding collector vehicles with a record of $66.3 million in overall sales—a 53% increase over last year’s auction and making it Mecum’s most successful Glendale auction to date. Top sellers at the auction were led by the impressive $3.03 million sale of a Ferrari Classiche-certified 1967 275 GTB/4 (Lot S152.1), S/N 09495, followed by three more seven-figure sellers. The diverse selection included an AACA National First Prize-winning 1929 Duesenberg Model J Murphy Convertible Coupe (Lot S149) that brought $2.37 million, a 182-mile 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot S145) that sold for $2.2 million and a 1,270-mile 2020 Ford GT (Lot S160), formerly owned by John Elway, that achieved $1.1 million.

MECUM GLENDALE 2022 is the second of 11 Mecum auctions to stream live on MotorTrend+ and air live on MotorTrend TV this year. The first, MECUM KISSIMMEE 2022, broke ratings records as 6.3 million people watched—the largest TV audience ever for a Mecum Kissimmee auction and a viewership increase of 76% versus last year’s January 2021 telecast on NBC Sports Network.

MotorTrend’s MECUM AUCTIONS live coverage is produced by Mecum Auctions, Inc. For Mecum Auction, Inc., Ben Christoffel is executive producer. For MotorTrend+ and MotorTrend TV, David Lee is executive producer and vice president of content and development. For MotorTrend Group, Mike Suggett is head of programming and development, and Alex Wellen is global president and general manager.

Specs: Nielsen, L+3, Reach/Time Spent = 6-min qual; *New viewers = Light or Non-viewers in the prior 6 weeks among 1-min Glendale qual, Total Day Quad 25% Days/28 minutes.

MotorTrend Group, a Discovery company, is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery’s MotorTrend TV and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 1.3 billion monthly impressions across all platforms, the company encompasses television’s No. 1 network for automotive fans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel and MotorTrend+, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain and empower the motoring world.

Nobody sells more than Mecum. Nobody. Mecum Auctions is the world leader of collector car, vintage and antique motorcycle, and Road Art sales, hosting auctions throughout the United States. The company has specialized in the sale of collector cars since 1988, now offering more than 20,000 lots per year and averaging more than one auction each month. Established by President Dana Mecum, Mecum Auctions remains a family-run company headquartered in Walworth, Wisconsin. For further information, visit Mecum.com.

