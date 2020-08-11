–Latest Seasons of IRON RESURRECTION, BITCHIN’ RIDES and TEXAS METAL Ranked #1, #2 and #3, respectively, on MotorTrend TV–

(Los Angeles) – MotorTrend Group, the largest automotive media company in the world, announced today that it has ordered new seasons of the hit series IRON RESURRECTION, BITCHIN’ RIDES and TEXAS METAL, MotorTrend TV’s #1, #2 and #3 most watched series (Persons 2+), respectively. Season five of IRON RESURRECTION and season four of TEXAS METAL will premiere in 2021 with season seven of BITCHIN’ RIDES scheduled to premiere this fall on MotorTrend TV.

“Fans gravitate and relate to the blood, sweat and gears that Joe Martin, Dave Kindig, Bill Carlton and their teams pour into every one-of-a-kind project,” said Alex Wellen, global president and general manager, MotorTrend Group. “They create the finest restorations and custom cars anywhere. We’re delighted these hit series will continue bringing viewers every step of their creative process and look forward to admiring more of their inspired artistry and mechanical mastery.”

Season to date among key demos on MotorTrend TV, BITCHIN’ RIDES was also #1 in Men and Persons 25-54 and #3 in Men 18-34; IRON RESURRECTION was #2 in Men (tie) and Persons 25-54 and #4 in Men 18-34; and TEXAS METAL was #1 in Men 18-34 and #2 in Men (tie) and Persons 25-54.

IRON RESURRECTION takes viewers inside Martin Bros Customs where Joe Martin, his wife Amanda and his best friend Jayson “Shag” Arrington along with their team of top-notch craftspeople see that rusted out roadsters and torn up trucks of all makes, models, shapes and sizes are given new life. In every episode Amanda and Shag roam the Texas countryside for lackluster vehicles (or clients bring vehicles into the shop) that they can transform into masterpieces of four-wheeled metal. Amanda has an eye to spot potential deals and knows where to find the good stuff while Shag, dubbed “the fastest mouth in the south”, has the skills to deal for the best possible price. Once secured the vehicle goes to the shop where Joe and his small but hugely talented team use their customization, fabrication, mechanical and painting skills to make Joe’s automotive vision into reality.

Working on all car types across every decade, BITCHIN’ RIDES shows how Dave Kindig, shop foreman Kevin Schiele and the Kindig-It Design team render, design, build and restore vehicles from the ground up. Starting with a blank sheet of paper, Dave sketches his detailed vision for every build. Based on that sketch, the team takes over creatively bending steel, welding, installing parts and customizing every detail to transform what’s on paper into jaw-dropping automotive reality. But Kindig doesn’t let his team have all the fabrication fun; he gets his hands dirty helping around the shop with builds, problem solving and meticulously painting and decaling cars.

MotorTrend TV rides into the heart of Texas to bring car fans inside the clever custom creations of mastermind Bill Carlton and his team in the all new series TEXAS METAL. As the owner and innovator behind Houston’s Ekstensive Metal Works, Carlton pushes his team to build the best one-off cars and trucks for people from around the country. TEXAS METAL follows their work as they make the ordinary extraordinary using everything from rusted our wrecks to top of the line vehicles.

For MotorTrend TV, IRON RESURRECTION is produced by Discovery Studios, BITCHIN’ RIDES is produced by Fischer Productions and TEXAS METAL is produced by BMC Inc.

Binge every episode of every season of BITCHIN’ RIDES, TEXAS METAL and IRON RESURRECTION on the MotorTrend App in addition to more than 8,000 episodes and roughly 4,000 hours of world-leading automotive series and specials like the most complete collection of classic TOP GEAR (200+ episodes and specials spanning seasons one thru 27), the upcoming all-new TOP GEAR AMERICA and every season of WHEELER DEALERS, ROADKILL, FAST N’ LOUD, OVERHAULIN’ and many more. The MotorTrend App is available for Prime Video customers in the U.S. on Prime Video Channels and on Amazon FireTV in addition to other media players and streaming devices including Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and on the web, as well as across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.

*Source: Nielsen, ’19-’20 season (9/23-6/16/20), L+7, Delivery

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery’s fast-growing MotorTrend TV, formerly Velocity, and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 2 billion monthly content views across all platforms, the company encompasses television’s #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend App, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and in nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

