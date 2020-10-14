–The All-New Docuseries NASCAR 2020: UNDER PRESSURE Premieres Saturday, October 31, 2020, on MotorTrend’s Subscription Streaming Service–

(Los Angeles) – Never in the seven decades of stock car racing has there been a season in the NASCAR Cup Series™ like 2020. Beginning with a dramatic start at the DAYTONA 500 in February, drivers, teams and owners made history by being the first major American sport to safely return from the COVID-19 global pandemic shutdown. Additionally, NASCAR reinforced its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, standing at the forefront of professional sports’ equality and social change movement. Through it all, competitors continue to push the limits of man, machine and speed in a thrilling chase for a soon to be awarded championship.

As NASCAR comes down the season’s backstretch, MotorTrend’s all-new docuseries NASCAR 2020: UNDER PRESSURE, premiering Saturday, October 31 only on the MotorTrend App, offers fans an all-access pass to the behind-the-scenes moments on and off the track that have defined and will define this year’s NASCAR Cup Series™ season. NASCAR 2020: UNDER PRESSURE features the drivers who shaped the season’s most compelling storylines as the field battled for racing’s biggest prize – the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

“Our audience craves stories deeply rooted in their automotive interests but that also offer something beyond what is under the hood,” said Alex Wellen, global president and general manager, MotorTrend Group. “This docuseries puts fans in the driver’s seat, providing them with a full view of what it’s like competing in NASCAR during what became the sport’s most transformative, challenging season ever. We’re excited to share NASCAR 2020: UNDER PRESSURE with the world.”

“It’s been a truly remarkable year for NASCAR and this new docuseries from MotorTrend will tell the story of this season through the lens of our leaders and drivers who made it happen,” said Tim Clark, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, NASCAR. “For our fans, it’s an inside look at how NASCAR overcame significant challenges to create one of the more memorable seasons in our history.”

Premiering weekly beginning Saturday, October 31 on the MotorTrend App, each episode of NASCAR 2020: UNDER PRESSURE takes viewers inside and beyond race day as top drivers deal with unprecedented uncertainty. Additionally, the series goes behind-the-scenes of operational decisions in Race Control and during race prep as drivers and teams compete for one of 16 coveted playoff spots, staving off elimination and chasing the ultimate prize – the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. The first episode, “Hit the Brakes,” picks up following an electrifying DAYTONA 500 with a string of west coast races in full swing. Then in early March, NASCAR decides to press pause on the season as the COVID-19 pandemic causes shutdowns across the sports landscape. The NASCAR family rallies together to find a way to safely return to racing.

In the second episode, “We Stand United,” debuting on Saturday, November 7, Bubba Wallace, the lone Black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, leads the sport through the national conversation about racial justice as NASCAR moves to enact change, beginning with the ban of the confederate flag. Thrilling races at Martinsville Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway ramp up the intensity of the summer stretch as NASCAR’s stance on diversity, inclusion and social change brings new fans to the sport.

Upcoming Episodes:

Episode 3 – “Now or Never”

Saturday, November 14

After a whirlwind summer NASCAR reaches the last chance to make the NASCAR Playoffs – the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. Ryan Newman returns to the site of his horrific crash in this year’s DAYTONA500 with a new outlook on life and racing. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. arrives at one of his best tracks on a mission to earn a spot in the postseason. Jimmie Johnson, William Byron, and Matt DiBenedetto sit on the knife’s edge of making or missing the playoffs at one of the most volatile tracks on the schedule.

Episode 4 – “Entering the Lion’s Den”

Saturday, November 21

The first round of the playoffs begin with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington. Matt DiBenedetto begins his first career playoff appearance with the legendary Wood Brothers Racing team, facing postseason pressure and an uncertain future for his career. As the Round of 16 continues, Austin Dillon breaks out with a surprising and impressive set of performances that raise his championship hopes after a summer loaded with the new responsibilities of fatherhood and sidetracked by COVID. Four drivers will not advance from this round and the pressure is on.

Episode 5 – “Wild Cards”

Saturday, November 28

The Round of 12 presents drivers and teams with wild card races at Las Vegas, Talladega and the Charlotte Roval. Kurt Busch brings veteran leadership to Chip Ganassi Racing and looks to make some noise as a playoff underdog. Bubba Wallace returns to Talladega for the first time since an emotional weekend at the track in June, this time with the knowledge that his career is on a unique upswing. Richard Childress Racing and Austin Dillon attack their home track and offer a look at how they’ve revamped their organization to operate effectively in the pandemic. Four drivers run out of luck and see their championship hopes go bust.

Episode 6 – Title TBA

Saturday, December 5

Just three races left to qualify for the championship race: Kansas (October 18), Texas (October 25), Martinsville (November 1). The pressure is on as the window closes for eight teams trying to position themselves for the title. Four drivers will move on while the other four are left to wonder what might have been.

Episode 7 – Title TBA

Saturday, December 12

Four drivers, one race, one champion. It’s a duel in the desert as the Championship Four drivers face off at Phoenix on November 8 to become the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion.

The MotorTrend App offers more than 8,000 episodes and roughly 3,600 hours of world-leading automotive series and specials including the most complete collection of classic TOP GEAR (200+ episodes and specials spanning seasons one thru 27), the upcoming all-new TOP GEAR AMERICA, and every season of WHEELER DEALERS, ROADKILL, FAST N’ LOUD, OVERHAULIN’, BITCHIN’ RIDES and many more. The MotorTrend App is available for Prime Video customers in the U.S. on Prime Video Channels and on Amazon FireTV in addition to other media players and streaming devices including Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and on the web, as well as across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.

NASCAR 2020: UNDER PRESSURE is produced for MotorTrend Group by NASCAR Productions. Tim Clark, Tally Hair and Matt Summers are the executive producers for NASCAR. For MotorTrend Group, David Lee is executive producer and Mike Suggett is head of programming and development. Alex Wellen is global president and general manager for MotorTrend Group.

