MOVIE STAR MELISSA MCCARTHY REWARDS HER HEROES WITH A GORGEOUS HOME RENOVATION IN HGTV’S ‘CELEBRITY IOU’ ON MONDAY, APRIL 20, AT 9 PM ET/PT

New York [April 14, 2020] Multi Academy Award® nominee and Emmy® Award winning actress, producer, fashion designer and flea market enthusiast Melissa McCarthy will give back to her heroes—her aunt Connie and uncle Jim—with a stunning home renovation in HGTV’s Celebrity IOU. During the episode on Monday, April 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Melissa and her cousin Jenna, with help from the network’s immensely popular twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, will roll up their sleeves to surprise the couple who were Chicago police officers for 30 years. The home’s overhaul will result in a stylish, comfortable and functional main living area perfect for Jim, who was critically injured on the job and has difficulty walking.

“Connie and Jim are career-long police officers,” said Melissa. “They’ve spent their whole lives taking care of other people, and they’re real superheroes to me. My Uncle Jim was hurt on the job, and there’s just some things that make it difficult for him to get around. They need this renovation, and I couldn’t think of anyone else that deserves it more.”

Celebrity IOU is a new blockbuster HGTV series where Hollywood A-listers express their deep gratitude to the individuals who have had a major impact on their lives by surprising them with big, heartwarming home renovations that bring everyone to tears. The star-studded, uplifting series features Drew and Jonathan Scott as they help each award-winning celebrity with a special renovation.

“Connie and Jim look to the positive,” said Melissa. “They look and see what they do have and how lucky they are. It’s really easy to give back to two people who have done nothing but give.”

Fans are invited to access additional content from Celebrity IOU on HGTV’s digital platforms. Viewers can watch the full Celebrity IOU episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres—Mondays at 9 p.m. Fans also can visit HGTV.com for articles, before and after photo galleries, and more details about the celebrities and can follow @HGTV and #CelebIOU on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional show content and updates.

Celebrity IOU is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan as executive producers.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 87 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.3 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###