New York [April 2, 2020] The latest season of HGTV’s hit series My Lottery Dream Home, starring David Bromstad, delivered a 0.71 live plus three-day rating among P25-54—a 29 percent increase in the demo for the Friday 9-9:30 p.m. ET/PT timeslot over the prior six weeks. The season, which attracted more than 56.5 total million viewers, also delivered a 0.90 live plus three-day rating among W25-54, a 27 percent lift over the previous six weeks. In addition, My Lottery Dream Home garnered 0.74 live plus three-day rating among upscale W25-54, as well as a 0.85 live plus three-day rating among P2+ and a 1.69 live plus three-day household rating.

My Lottery Dream Home also has performed well on HGTV’s digital platforms. The latest season is among the top 5 most-streamed series on HGTV GO. On Friday, March 27, David Bromstad hosted a Facebook Live on HGTV’s Facebook that generated more than 500,000 views. Videos promoting the season generated more than 3.7 million views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The popular series follows HGTV star David Bromstad as he crisscrosses the country to help his instantly rich clients find fantasy homes with their newfound wealth. In each episode, he searches for amenity-filled properties that check off every box on a lottery winner’s wish list.

ABOUT HGTV

