New York [Jan. 10, 2020] HGTV’s hit series My Lottery Dream Home, starring David Bromstad, delivered a 0.78 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 on Friday, Jan. 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, a 24 percent increase over the prior six weeks in the timeslot. Among W25-54, it garnered a 1.03 live plus three-day rating, a 27 percent increase over the previous six weeks. Attracting more than 2.2 million total viewers, the episode also performed well with upscale audiences. It ranked as a top 3 cable program among upscale W25-54 with a 0.99 live plus three-day rating, a 60 percent increase over the prior six weeks, and delivered a 0.75 live plus three-day rating among upscale P25-54, a 54 percent lift over the previous six weeks. In addition, the Jan. 3 episode delivered a 0.87 live plus three-day rating among P2+ and a 1.78 live plus three-day household rating, making it a top 5 cable program in the timeslot among W25-54, P2+ and households.

Since the new season of My Lottery Dream Home premiered Dec. 13, the series has been the #2 most-streamed show on HGTV GO. On HGTV’s social platforms, videos promoting the Jan. 3 episode generated more than 270,000 views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

My Lottery Dream Home follows HGTV star David Bromstad as he crisscrosses the country to help his instantly rich clients find fantasy homes with their newfound wealth. In each episode, he searches for amenity-filled properties that check off every box on a lottery winner’s wish list.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 87 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.3 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###