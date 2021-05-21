Three Teams of House Flippers Vie for a $50,000 Prize

New York [May 21, 2021] HGTV star Ty Pennington (Rock the Block) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), joined by Food Network’s Taniya Nayak (Restaurant Impossible), will mentor three skilled teams of up-and-coming flippers in the network’s newest competition series, Battle on the Beach. Premiering Sunday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the seaside home improvement clash will play out in picturesque Gulf Shores, Alabama, across three identical 1,500 square foot properties. Each week, the teams will execute a renovation challenge with results that impress star judges Mike Holmes (Holmes + Holmes) and Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones). Ultimately, the team who adds the most property value will win a $50,000 cash prize earmarked for the champion’s next flip. In addition to airing on HGTV, each episode of Battle on the Beach will be available to stream on discovery+ early on Sundays beginning July 11.

“Taniya, Ty and Alison are no strangers to high-stakes renovations, so they are pumped to share their expertise with these promising flipping teams,” said Loren Ruch, group senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “Plus, their work will be judged by their network peers Mike and Mina, which means the pressure is on to deliver blowout beach house renovations.”

Launching with a kitchen reno challenge, the series premiere will showcase the teams as they improve the heart of their property’s homes. Throughout the season, with guidance from their star mentors, teams David and Kerry Kersh of Comanche, Texas; Josh and Shonnie Thomas of Dallas, Texas; and Darryl and Sunjay Williams of Atlanta, Georgia, will overhaul living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, outdoor spaces, and more to reimagine tired sand shacks into enviable beachfront bungalows.

