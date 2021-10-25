With unprecedented access to law enforcement from the U.S., Canada, Australia and Thailand, the special premieres globally on November 14 on discovery+

Singapore – Building on its growing slate of Asia Pacific Originals, Discovery today announced exclusive new special, The World’s Biggest Druglord – Tse Chi Lop, documenting the rise and capture of a criminal mastermind and one of the world’s most wanted fugitives for the very first time. The documentary premieres globally on November 14 on discovery+, as well as on Discovery’s linear channels across Asia Pacific.

Tse Chi Lop is the alleged architect behind the largest drug trafficking operation in history, yet unlike his global counterparts, he remained under the radar for more than a decade. From the drug factories in the Golden Triangle of Southeast Asia and Italian mafia, to Yakuza of Japan and motorcycle gangs of U.S., Tse Chi Lop silently captured the global drug network like no other. His arrest in Amsterdam in January 2021 was a collaborative effort of more than 20 countries and organisations, including Interpol and the States Drug Enforcement Administration, in a sting led by the Australian Federal Police.

Featuring unparalleled commentary from the FBI, DEA and AFP, the documentary examines how Tse Chi Lop allegedly orchestrated a US$60 billion global drug business, while remaining virtually unknown. Drawing upon the expertise of Harvard professor Laura Huang, it unpicks Tse Chi Lop’s character to reveal the drug lord’s business insights and entrepreneurial strategies, exploring how he capitalised on the shift in consumer demand to the tune of billions of dollars…until he was eventually caught.

“What happens when a brilliant business mind sets itself to run an illicit drug trade? The biggest drug empire the world has never known – until this year. Going behind the headlines is what Discovery does best – and this untold story gives viewers a rare inside look into the depths of a mastermind whose actions continue to be felt worldwide,” said Lynn Ng, Head of Content, APAC, Discovery, Inc. “Telling local stories from Asia Pacific continues to be at the forefront of our commissioning, and this special is the latest in a growing slate of Originals that will air globally across Discovery’s platforms.”

“Taking on the toughest stories is our passion, and The World’s Biggest Druglord – Tse Chi Lop delivers a fresh approach to true crime,” said Dean Johnson, IFA Media’s head of non-scripted. We are proud to partner with Discovery on a global launch at such an exciting time for the industry, this special reinforces IFA’s reputation for hard access stories, and producers of true crime content that resonates with all audiences.”

The World’s Biggest Druglord – Tse Chi Lop premieres globally on November 14 on discovery+. In Asia Pacific, the documentary will also broadcast on Discovery Channel in South East Asia, Taiwan and Japan on November 14, Discovery Channel in Australia on Nov 15, and on Three in New Zealand on November 16.

The World’s Biggest Druglord – Tse Chi Lop is produced by IFA Media and Discovery, Inc. For IFA Media, Executive Producers are Dean Johnson and Mike Welsh and for Discovery, Executive Producer is Lynn Ng and Supervising Producer is Ishaan Misra.

###

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.