(New York, N.Y.) – Unsold homes become red hot properties when New York-based interior designer and home stager Taylor Spellman steps on the scene in the new series One Week to Sell, streaming on discovery+ beginning Wednesday, Feb. 3. discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service and features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. In One Week to Sell, Taylor and her team, including Kate Dickens, her right-hand woman and friend for more than thirty years, create personalized design plans for lagging listings and make them market ready with high-end style on a small budget. In each episode, Taylor meets with the real estate agent to identify what turns off potential buyers and, in just a few short days, implements beautiful, practical and creative solutions that turn the house into a desirable dream home.

“I got my start helping my real estate friends sell houses, so when a house won’t sell, I get the call,” said Taylor. “And I promise that my team and I can get it primed for sale in just one week.”

To start the season, Taylor takes on a home that’s been sitting on the market for six months. Despite its desirable neighborhood, the property lacks curb appeal and has a dark kitchen and wood-paneled walls. On a tight $10,000 budget, Taylor brightens the main floor with fresh paint, incorporates custom furniture pieces to accentuate the home’s large rooms and adds an island to create a family-friendly kitchen. As the season continues, she contends with awkward layouts, excessive wallpaper and outdated features to get more houses ready for sale in only one week.

“Nobody can stretch a dollar further than me,” added Taylor. “I’ve always had a total love and passion for interior design. I really take the time to think about who’s going to buy the home and to identify what is wrong with the house and where it needs help.”

