New York [October 14, 2021] HGTV will kick-off the holiday season with a fresh lineup of seven festive series and specials, most of which will be made available in the discovery+ Holiday Central Hub. From the homes and workshops of popular HGTV designers, including David Bromstad, Ben Napier and Dave and Jenny Marrs, to the iconic halls of The White House at Christmastime, the network will feature a dazzling array of spectacular holiday celebrations, inspirational decor and heartwarming holiday moments that fans will love.

“Fans who love our home-inspired series and have a passion for holiday-themed programming won’t be disappointed because this season we’ve pulled out all the stops to deliver colorful, holiday decor and peeks inside the decked-out homes of our popular stars,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “It doesn’t matter what platform you choose, you can curl up on the couch with your family and watch or stream the type of holiday fare that makes you feel good all over.”

HGTV’s seasonal programming lineup includes the following new series and specials:

My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Holiday Extravaganza

Premieres Friday, November 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

David Bromstad, star of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. He just moved into his new Orlando, Florida, home and has recruited serious reinforcements to help him pull off an over-the-top winter celebration. Decorating together for the first time, David and his sisters, Dyonne and Dynelle, will draw inspiration from their Scandinavian heritage to transform the home with an astonishing 70 decorated indoor trees, dozens of cheerful gnomes and rustic faux wood beams. They even repurpose gift bags and boxes to create a do-it-yourself advent calendar on the staircase. Once every whimsical detail is in place, David will go all out to host a very merry party for family and friends.

Table Wars

Premieres Friday, November 19, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

In a special holiday-focused episode of Table Wars, a new extreme tabletop and special theme event competition on discovery+, each contestant will create an over-the-top “winter wonderland” themed table and dining environment in just eight hours. Host Tamera Mowry-Housley, alongside fellow judges Martha Stewart and Chris Hessney, will evaluate the stunning work, which will include a creative multi-level Antarctica-inspired glacier, a breathtaking Christmas tree suspended from the ceiling, and a winter engagement in Paris. When the challenge is over, one contestant will be eliminated from the competition, leaving the others in the running to win the Table Wars title and a $50,000 cash prize.

Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop

Premieres Sunday, December 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

In Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, master woodworker Ben Napier shares his expertise in craftsmanship and carpentry with celebrity guests who help him build iconic wood projects at his workshop in Laurel, Mississippi. Now in the holiday-themed special, Home Town: Ben’s Holiday Workshop, Ben will get holly jolly when he welcomes father-daughter duo Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen from Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch to make special wood creations just in time for Christmas, including a brand new mantle for the workshop that honors the Hansens’ Norwegian heritage. Mandy also will work with Ben’s wife and Home Town co-star Erin to give the shop a seasonal overhaul. In addition, Ben will team up with dancer and TV personality Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker Boss, host of Design Star: Next Gen, to build an interactive wall display for a local children’s center play space. To further spread holiday cheer, tWitch and Allison will deck the halls of the children’s center with Erin in preparation for a special celebration.

House Hunters Ho Ho Home

Premieres Monday-Friday, December 13-17, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

In the new series House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Oregon-based real estate agent, world-famous strongman and well-known Santa impersonator Albie Mushaney is on a mission to spread Yuletide cheer by helping clients find their forever home in time for the holidays. To make these families’ wishes come true, he’ll turn the newly purchased dream homes into spectacular holiday wonderlands with fully trimmed trees, sparkling lights and boughs of holly. Albie also will gift each client with a special surprise that makes the season extra merry and bright.

Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise

Premieres Tuesday, December 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Fixer to Fabulous home renovation stars Dave and Jenny Marrs are animal lovers who have a passion for helping pets find their forever home. Just in time for the holidays, the one-hour special Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise will follow Dave and Jenny as they gift the Bella Vista Animal Shelter near their hometown in Bentonville, Arkansas, with a very special renovation to get them ready for the busy Christmas pet adoption season. After the Marrs complete the modern upgrades, including a refreshed exterior and lobby, new dog kennels, a trendy outdoor space and a custom cat playroom, they’ll reopen the decked-out shelter to the community with a festive, holiday-themed pet adoption event.

White House Christmas 2021

Premieres Sunday, December 12, at 6 p.m. ET/PT

HGTV will go behind the scenes at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to showcase the home’s magnificent holiday transformation in its popular annual special, White House Christmas 2021. During the one-hour special, fans will get a glimpse of the massive, three-day undertaking that spotlights spectacular trees, breathtaking decor, incredible gingerbread creations and much more.

Holmes For the Holidays

Premieres Saturday, December 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT

The stars of Holmes Family Rescue, contractor Mike Holmes, his daughter, Sherry Holmes, and son, Michael Holmes, Jr., each believe their home is the best-dressed for the holidays. During the one-hour special Holmes For the Holidays, Mike, Sherry and Michael will battle it out in a friendly family Christmas competition to see who can create the most over-the-top light displays, ice sculptures and gingerbread houses—with Mike’s uncle, Billy Bell, deciding the ultimate winner. Mike and his wife, Anna, will trim their home in a modern Christmas theme, complete with a dazzling animated show with thousands of twinkling lights. It’ll be a holiday all about the kids for Sherry and her husband, Blake, who are expecting their first child, as they turn their backyard into a North Pole winter wonderland. And, Michael will wow with a cozy, rustic holiday theme inspired by his wife Lisa Marie’s love of animals. In the midst of the merriment, the Holmes family also will share holiday safety tips and give back to the community in a meaningful way through their extravagant displays.

Fans are invited to stay connected with HGTV’s holiday programming and access special show extras, behind-the-scenes photos and exclusive videos on HGTV.com and by following @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT HGTV and discovery+

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to 79 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.9 million people each month; a social footprint of 27 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers; and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV Home® consumer products line. HGTV content also is available on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. Offered on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung, discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon.

Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and TikTok. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###