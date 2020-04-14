NEW HGTV SERIES ‘UNSELLABLE HOUSES’ DELIVERS STRONG SEASON ONE PERFORMANCE AMONG MULTIPLE DEMOS

New York [April 14, 2020] The freshman season of Unsellable Houses averaged a 0.77 live plus three-day rating among W25-54 in the 9-10 p.m. ET/PT timeslot on Tuesday nights—a 22 percent increase in the demo over the prior six weeks. Attracting more than 17 million total viewers since it premiered on Feb. 4, it ranked as a top 10 new unscripted original series in all of cable among W25-54 year-to-date. The season also delivered a 0.57 live plus three-day rating among P25-54, a 19 percent increase in the demo over the prior six weeks. With a strong showing among upscale audiences, Unsellable Houses delivered a 0.84 live plus three-day rating among upscale W25-54 and a 0.64 live plus three-day rating among upscale P25-54. In addition, it garnered a 0.66 live plus three-day rating among P2+ and a 1.34 live plus three-day household rating.

Delivering a strong performance across the network’s digital platforms, Unsellable Houses has been the #1 most-streamed new series on HGTV GO as well as a top 10 most-streamed series on the platform since it launched Feb. 4. On social platforms, the series has delivered more than 1.9 million total video views across HGTV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter since its premiere.

In Unsellable Houses, sisters Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis—who are among the top-selling real estate agents in the Pacific Northwest—help struggling homeowners sell their seemingly unsellable homes in record time. Lyndsay, an expert in home renovation, design and staging, and Leslie, an expert in budget and negotiations, are so confident they can sell any home that they’re willing to invest their own money to make the sale.

