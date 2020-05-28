-Special One-Hour COUNTING NOW Premiere Tackles the COVID-19 Effect on the Family-

(New York, NY) — As their family tree grows, the Duggar children are facing new challenges, exciting life opportunities and the anticipation of branching out on their own. For some, that’s all the way to the west coast. Through the joyful highs, heartbreaking losses and sweet everyday moments, the Duggars continue to bring audiences along on their family journey. COUNTING ON returns with new episodes on Tuesday, June 30th at 9PM ET/PT.

The season begins with a one-hour COUNTING NOW episode that will take viewers into what quarantine and social distancing means for a family of 19+ people! To see how they are coping with the effects of the COVID-19 virus, the special will check in with the different branches of the Duggar family across the country. Jessa and Ben struggle to keep three kids entertained while making the best of the situation at home. Jinger and Jeremy deal with the California restrictions, which are far stricter than those in Arkansas. Meanwhile, Jim Bob, Michelle, and the rest of the kids adjust to self-isolating when they have more than 10 people at home. Later, the entire family comes together for a family fun night…via video chat!

The regular season begins the following week on Tuesday, July 7th with the Duggar family picking up right where they left off. Jinger, Jeremy and Felicity have officially left Texas and are moving to their new home in Los Angeles. After a few additional stops along the way, they finally arrive and are thrilled to start this new chapter. Meanwhile, back at home, John David and Abbie get creative with their first-ever gender reveal!

Throughout the season, the Duggar children continue to come into their own, with many family units continuing to grow, and there could even be a surprise courtship announcement:

John David & Abbie and Josiah & Lauren welcome their first babies, while Joe & Kendra give birth to their second baby.

Jinger, Jeremy and daughter Felicity warm up to their new LA lifestyle by taking on new activities such as swimming lessons, high-end shopping and even skateboarding. After revealing that they were expecting, Jinger must deliver the sad news that she miscarried this past winter. With months of grieving behind, they are happy to announce in the season finale, they are again expecting a baby with a fun virtual gender reveal.

After suffering a tough loss, Joy & Austin announce that they are also expecting.

Follow TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube for the latest on COUNTING ON. Join the conversation using #CountingOn and catch up on COUNTING ON on TLC.com or by downloading the TLC GO app.

COUNTING ON is produced by Figure 8 Films for TLC.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope, and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life’s milestone moments. TLC is the #1 primetime ad-supported cable network across key female demos

TLC is a global brand available in more than 84 million homes in the US and 279 million households around the world. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere through TLC GO – the network’s TVE offering featuring live and on demand access to complete seasons. A destination online, TLC.com offers in-depth fan sites and exclusive original video content. Fans can also interact with TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest. TLC is part of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories to satisfy curiosity and captivate superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands.