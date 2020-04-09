Fans Invited to Share Questions and Recipe Ideas on Social for a Chance to Get Answers from Hosts In-Show

Special At-Home Episodes with Co-Hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian to Premiere on Saturday, April 25th at 11am

NEW YORK – April 9, 2020 – Food Network returns with all-new special episodes of The Kitchen, as co-hosts Sunny Anderson, Alex Guarnaschelli, Katie Lee, Jeff Mauro and Geoffrey Zakarian continue to help viewers with pantry pull ideas and recipe inspiration from the confines of their home kitchens. The first of four new special quarantine editions of The Kitchen premieres Saturday, April 25 th at 11am ET/PT with new episodes each Saturday through May 16 th . Fans are invited to visit Food Network’s social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – to engage with the co-hosts on what they are making at home, along with submitting questions on what to do with leftovers and what pantry items they would like Sunny, Alex, Katie, Jeff and Geoffrey to potentially use in-show to make dishes perfect for the entire family.

“Viewers overwhelmingly responded to our first quarantined episode of The Kitchen, including all the tips for maximizing pantry staples to create meals that families can do at home during this difficult time,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network. “As our current situation continues, it is helpful to have relatable and trust-worthy advice from co-hosts like Sunny, Alex, Katie, Jeff and Geoffrey to help get our viewers through their own kitchen needs”

The first quarantine edition of The Kitchen premiered on Saturday, April 4th, and was the #1 non-news cable program in its 11am timeslot, posting a .6 P25-54 and a .9 W25-54 (L+SD), a gain of +19% vs. prior six-weeks. To access all the co-hosts’ cooking short-cuts, recipes, tips and more, visit FoodNetwork.com. Whether you need menu inspiration or want to remake the ingredients already stowed in your pantry, FoodNetwork.com has you covered. Also, bookmark new recipes and join the conversation using #TheKitchen and #WeCook to showcase some of the dishes you are making at home.

