Couple Will Renovate 15 More North Arkansas Homes During The Season And Help A Local Animal Shelter With Much-Needed Upgrades In A Special Holiday Episode

Coming In Early 2022: New Spin Off ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn’ To Launch On discovery+

New York [Oct. 19, 2021] Fixer to Fabulous, HGTV’s popular hit series featuring home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs who bring worn-out, older homes in Northwest Arkansas back to life, will return with 16 new episodes beginning Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Stories of the husband-wife duo who renovate and design warm, welcoming spaces for families while raising their five young children and managing a family farm attracted more than 35 million viewers during season two and fueled viewer anticipation for the upcoming season premiere. The couple shares a passion for reviving old homes, with Jenny as the creative influence behind the personalized renovations, while Dave manages construction with unmatched skill and confidence.

“I am so excited for people to see what we’ve been working on,” said Dave. “Jenny and I have so many different house styles and tons of unique, feel good projects this season.”

“The new episodes are all about family,” said Jenny. “From our own family, our homeowners’ families and even our furry family! There are so many personal moments and we can’t wait to share them with the world.”

In the premiere episode, Dave and Jenny will overhaul a dated lakehouse for a couple who plans to use it as a retreat for their extended family. The renovation will feature several custom projects, including incorporating family artwork, a one-of-a-kind indoor treehouse and an upgraded outdoor deck to capitalize upon the waterfront views.

Looking ahead to the holiday season, Marrs’ fans can watch a new one-hour special, Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise, on HGTV on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9p.m. ET/PT. The festive episode will follow Dave and Jenny as they help a local animal shelter get ready for the busy Christmas pet adoption season. The Marrs, who will install much-needed upgrades, including a refreshed exterior and lobby, an improved outdoor space, as well as new dog kennels and a customized cat playroom, will reopen the shelter to host a fun, holiday-themed pet adoption event for the community.

More Marrs’ content will surface in early 2022 when their new original series, Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn, premieres exclusively on discovery+ . In the four-episode series, the Marrs will take on a massive new business venture: transforming an 1880s historic home near downtown Rogers, Arkansas, into a fantastic bed-and-breakfast. As the couple faces the daunting commercial renovation process and high financial stakes, Dave and Jenny will call upon fellow renovation experts to help make their dream of building a B&B a reality. In addition, the couple will team up to compete in a new season of Rock the Block, slated to premiere in early 2022.

Fans can stay connected with Fixer to Fabulous on HGTV’s digital platforms and binge the complete first two seasons on discovery+. Viewers can visit HGTV.com/FixertoFabulous to see photos and videos from the show and interact on social media using #FixertoFab. Fans also can connect with Jenny and Dave on Instagram @jennymarrs and @dave.marrs .

