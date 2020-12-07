‘Home Town: Ben’s Workshop’ Launches Exclusively On discovery+

– A New Subscription Streaming Service – On Jan. 4

New York [Dec. 7, 2020] Home renovation stars Ben and Erin Napier will continue to revitalize their small town of Laurel, Mississippi, in new episodes of the HGTV hit series Home Town. Premiering Sunday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, the series, which attracted more than 30 million viewers during its last season, will follow the couple as they overhaul outdated homes with customized renovations that spotlight Erin’s stunning design aesthetic and Ben’s handmade wood creations.

The Napiers, who have more than one million social media followers, have charted a course to pop culture stardom by inspiring passionate fans with chronicles of their daily life restoring homes, raising a family and running their businesses in Laurel. In addition to airing on HGTV, each Sunday the new episode of Home Town will drop on discovery+, Discovery Inc.’s new subscription streaming service that launches on Jan. 4.

“Every house in Laurel has a unique history,” said Erin. “We love to take those homes, learn their story and bring them back to life.”

“It’s so important to us to highlight the history and restore the beauty of these homes, while also helping our town progress into the future,” added Ben.

In the season premiere of Home Town, Ben and Erin will help just-married friends find their first home. After suffering a tragic loss, the bride, her young son and their newly blended family are eager to embark on a fresh journey together. With a dramatic dining room featuring a hand-crafted wood table, a play area with an upcycled, personalized toy box and a living room with a custom family tree painting, Ben and Erin will weave the young family’s story into every detail of their new space. Additional memorable projects during the season will include a cabin for a Grammy-nominated music producer and guitarist from Nashville, a first home reno for Ben’s brother, Jesse, and an outdoor kitchen complete with a handmade crawfish table for a Louisiana family buying in Laurel.

For those who can’t see enough of master woodworker Ben in action, a new original series, Home Town: Ben’s Workshop, will launch Monday, Jan. 4, only on discovery+. In the four-episode series, Ben will share his expertise in craftsmanship and carpentry with celebrity guests including, astronaut Scott Kelly, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, comedian Loni Love and multi-platinum country star Chris Lane. Ben’s visitors are in for a fun Southern experience – building iconic wood projects and making surprise visits to donate them to the community or a neighbor.

“I grew up watching master woodworker Norm Abram on TV and it’s been a dream of mine to make a show like that, focusing on woodworking and craftsmanship,” said Ben. “Social media followers told me they wanted this show, too, so it’s been a lot of fun bringing guests into my shop to swap stories and share the trade with them, all for Home Town fans to hopefully enjoy.”

Fans are invited to stay connected with Ben, Erin and Home Town at HGTV.com/HomeTown. Fans also can follow @HGTV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #HGTVHomeTown for additional show content and updates and can follow Ben (@scotsman.co) and Erin (@erinapier) on Instagram. The new episodes of Home Town will be available the same day as the linear premieres on HGTV GO—Sundays beginning Jan. 3.

