New York [ June 8, 2021] HGTV’s popular mother/daughter duo Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine are back in a new season of HGTV’s hit series Good Bones, premiering Tuesday, June 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The series, which attracted more than 22 million viewers last season, will follow Mina, a real estate agent and mom of two, and Karen, a lawyer, as they expand their business to buy more dilapidated properties in their hometown of Indianapolis, demo them down to the studs and renovate them into dazzling family homes. This season also offers new glimpses into the duo’s personal lives. Mina adjusts to caring for two young children while simultaneously taking the reins of the family business and working to make an even bigger impact on more local neighborhoods. Meanwhile, Karen’s semi-retirement means she can focus on more of the landscaping, renovation and do-it-yourself projects that she loves the most. The fresh episodes of Good Bones also will be available to stream on discovery+ beginning June 29.

“Renovating homes in Indianapolis is the best job in the world, and we’re so fortunate to live out our passion every single day,” said Mina. “It’s incredible to see the revitalization in the neighborhoods we love and to know that we’re playing a part in that.”

“Being able to focus on the projects I’m most passionate about is such a joy,” said Karen. “I’m ready for the freedom to explore what I love the most while continuing our work in the city we call home.”

In the premiere episode, Mina and Karen will take an old, insect-infested house and attempt to transform it into a chic oasis for a new family. They will save as much of the home’s charming original Victorian details as possible, as well as showcase a sentimental connection with the home’s past owner during the renovation. As the season continues, Mina and Karen will rescue more centuries-old homes in the Old Southside neighborhood, many of which seem impossible to salvage; will venture into the Near Eastside community to overhaul a cottage-style home with a choppy floor plan; and will take on one of their biggest renovations yet for a five-bedroom property in Fountain Square.

Fans are invited to stay connected with Good Bones on HGTV’s digital platforms. The new episodes will be available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV premieres—Tuesdays beginning June 29. On HGTV’s social platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #GoodBones and on HGTV.com/GoodBones, fans will have access to weekly before and after photo galleries of the renovated homes and exclusive deleted scenes.

