(New York, NY) — They say yes in England, too! TLC heads across the pond to showcase brides from the English countryside in new series SAY YES TO THE DRESS ENGLAND, premiering Saturday, January 4 at 9pm ET/PT, right after the premiere of TLC’s other new wedding series, SAY YES TO THE DRESS AMERICA.

The series introduces viewers to Ava Rose Hamilton, a family-run bridal boutique in Lancashire, England, and Gok Wan, a stylist extraordinaire and fashion icon who will go to any length, silhouette or neckline to make dreams come true. Gok wrote the book on fashion, literally—he’s written multiple fashion advice books filled with tips on how to dress to feel confident, and he’s hosted dozens of television programs, for which he’s won a variety of awards. With a background like his, Gok brings a unique blend of humor, a can-do attitude and English country charm to ensure every bride feels as confident as possible in her wedding gown.

Each bride poses a fresh challenge, from tight deadlines to budget constraints to overbearing bridal crews. This season will feature stories including a bride who lost her vision and is relying on Gok to help her visualize a gown she can’t actually see, a same-sex couple who breaks with tradition to help each other say yes to their perfect dresses, a bride who survived a 2017 terrorist attack and is seeking a gown that compliments her commemorative tattoo and many more. No challenge is too big for Gok and his team of passionate and dedicated consultants, who will stop at nothing to make sure every bride feels beautiful and confident on her wedding day.

Make sure to follow TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and YouTube for the latest on SAY YES TO THE DRESS ENGLAND. Join the conversation using #SYTTD.

SAY YES TO THE DRESS ENGLAND is produced by True North Productions for TLC.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope, and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life’s milestone moments. TLC is a top 10 network across key female demos.

TLC is a global brand available in more than 85 million homes in the US and 279 million households around the world. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere through TLC GO – the network’s TVE offering featuring live and on demand access to complete seasons. A destination online, TLC.com offers in-depth fan sites and exclusive original video content. Fans can also interact with TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest. TLC is part of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories to satisfy curiosity and captivate superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands.

###