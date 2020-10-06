New York [Oct. 6, 2020] Let’s get ready to rock! HGTV has announced the challengers for the second season of its hit competition series Rock the Block. Set to premiere in early 2021, the new season, hosted by highly skilled carpenter, craftsman and designer, Ty Pennington, will have double the star power with eight of the network’s brightest home renovation and design experts pairing up to completely transform identical three-story suburban properties in just one month. The 2021 Rock the Block partner teams are: home renovator and contractor Mike Holmes (Holmes On Homes) and Chicago’s fearless home reno and design expert Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab); designing dads Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House); HGTV’s first Design Star winner David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home) with the eighth Design Star winner Tiffany Brooks (50K Three Ways); and the couple who can build and design an entire home in 100 days, Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home.) With a $225,000 budget and a whole lot of teamwork, the dueling duos hope to win major bragging rights and their names on a street sign.

“Nothing says high stakes like double the stardom, double the personalities, and double the fun!” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Expect to see impressive displays of strategy, creativity and incredible designs from these top stars in Rock the Block — definitely bring the popcorn.”

The season also will boast bold build and design challenges; in-show surprises; and appearances from special guest judges.

Fans can access fun content from the first season of Rock the Block on HGTV.com/RocktheBlock, including before and after photos and videos, as well as find loads of behind-the-scenes extras. Viewers also can interact via social media using #RocktheBlock and will be able to follow along on the @HGTV stars’ reno journeys on Instagram at @make_it_right, @thealisonvictoria, @nateberkus, @jeremiahbrent, @tiffanybrooksinteriors, @bromco, @mikamakesmoves, and @mrbreakinground.

