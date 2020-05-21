Diesel Brothers: Diesel Nation Premieres Monday, May 25 At 10pm ET/PT

Followed By The Season Premiere Of Diesel Brothers On Monday, June 22 At 10 Pm ET/PT On Discovery

America’s favorite bros are trucking their way back to television screens in full force as they gear up for brand new episodes of DIESEL BROTHERS and the premiere of DIESEL BROTHERS: DIESEL NATION. Kicking things off this Memorial Day, May 25 at 10pm ET/PT, the Diesel Brothers are ready to rock with the debut of DIESEL BROTHERS: DIESEL NATION. Heavy D and Diesel Dave bring their fun commentary, hijinks and total chaos as they interview stars from across the Discovery portfolio and beyond while tackling new builds and challenges.

Each week on DIESEL BROTHERS: DIESEL NATION, the Diesel Brothers will be joined by a few familiar faces for epic interviews, such as Discovery’s Chris Jacobs, NBA All-Star Shaquille O’Neal and DEADLIEST CATCH’S Jonathan Hillstrand, as they kick back in their garage and bring non-stop entertainment to all of Diesel Nation.

Setting the stage for the new series, the Memorial Day premiere episode of DIESEL BROTHERS: DIESEL NATION sees the guys looking back at the high-flying epic live stunt from last year’s MONSTER JUMP LIVE and reminiscing on their record-breaking, gravity-defying stunts. Featuring guest appearances by some of the MONSTER JUMP LIVE crew, including Tanner Godfrey, Todd LeDuc and pilot Anthony Oshinuga, the Diesel Brothers once again salute the men and women of the Armed Forces and military families. The weeks to follow will feature shows dedicated to what to do during a Zombie Apocalypse, an episode featuring all their celebrity clients, and a look forward to some exciting Diesel Brother’s news.

Following the premiere of DIESEL BROTHERS: DIESEL NATION, fans can catch the bros getting up to their usual hijinks with brand-new episodes of DIESEL BROTHERS premiering Monday, June 22 at 10pm ET/PT. Filled with more mega builds, epic stunts, and iconic pranks than ever before, Heavy D, Diesel Dave and The Muscle continue to blur the line between work and play.

When Todd LeDuc challenges the Diesel Brothers to a desert race and picks Muscle to be on his team, Heavy D and Diesel Dave need to work in overdrive to get their unfinished F100 in race-ready condition. Also this season, Heavy D and Diesel Dave travel to Monster Jam in Florida to unveil Diesel Dave’s ‘Monster Truck Bro Camino,’ and Mad Scientist Sam later builds a diesel-powered monowheel vehicle known as ‘The Kracken’ with two tentacle like wheels. With more stunts, builds, pranks and dad jokes than ever, Monday nights are guaranteed to be trucking huge.

In addition to watching DIESEL BROTHERS on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes each week by downloading the Discovery GO app. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #DieselBrothers and follow Diesel Brothers on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.

DIESEL BROTHERS is produced for Discovery Channel by Magilla Entertainment. For Magilla Entertainment Matthew Ostrom, Laura Palumbo Johnson, Jason Fox, Eric Duncan, Josh Abrahamson and Kevin Allgood are executive producers. For Discovery, Kyle Wheeler is executive producer and Olivia Ghersen is associate producer.

