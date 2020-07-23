(Silver Spring, MD) – When the college town of Charlottesville, Virginia decided to remove its confederate statues, white nationalists and their supporters descended for a series of protests that culminated in the now infamous “Unite the Right” rally. Concerned citizens protested the influx of hate, including paralegal Heather Heyer. When a man deliberately drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, dozens were injured, and Heather was killed. On the third anniversary of the attack, Investigation Discovery presents the two-hour special IMPACT OF HATE: CHARLOTTESVILLE.

This emotionally gripping story allows us to hear directly from the survivors about the horror they endured, and how the hateful actions of that fateful day left collateral damage for a lifetime. Told fully through raw and emotional first-person interviews woven with archival footage from the rally, IMPACT OF HATE: CHARLOTTESVILLE will premiere on the three-year anniversary of the tragedy on Wednesday, August 12 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT on Investigation Discovery.

“IMPACT OF HATE: CHARLOTTESVILLE showcases the power of ordinary people who stepped up to do the right thing, and sparked a national conversation about our fractured past and the harsh realities of our present,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “As we air this on the third anniversary of the attack, we reflect on this pivotal moment in our not-so-distant history where our nation witnessed an astonishing and, ultimately, tragic example of how much hatred exists in the world, today.”

IMPACT OF MURDER is produced for Investigation Discovery by October Films. For October, Gillian Pachter is executive producer and showrunner, and Erin Cramer is series director. For Investigation Discovery, Meredith Russell is a coordinating producer, Pamela Deutsch is executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

