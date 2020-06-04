Special Features Ava DuVernay, Stacey Abrams, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Nikole Hannah-Jones, Rashad Robinson, Ibram Kendi, Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II, Jennifer Eberhardt, David Oyelowo and Charles M. Blow

Special Will Be Available Across Discovery’s Global Platforms In More Than 200 Countries and Territories

LOS ANGELES – In response to the continuing civil unrest in America following the tragic murder of George Floyd, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today a two-night special “OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here?” that will simulcast on OWN and across all of Discovery’s 18 other U.S. networks on Tuesday, June 9 (Part 1) and Wednesday, June 10 (Part 2) at 9 p.m. ET/PT both nights. It will also stream for free on the Watch OWN and Discovery Family TVE apps, as well as OWN’s Youtube, Facebook and Instagram channels and be available on Discovery’s global platforms in more than 200 countries and territories. The special features Oprah Winfrey as she speaks directly with a range of Black thought leaders, activists and artists about systematic racism and the current state of America. Discovery, Inc. is the #1 pay TV portfolio in the U.S., reaching 1 in 3 US TV households on an average night, and for the first time in its history, will simulcast a program across all of its 19 U.S. brands, including top networks OWN, Discovery, HGTV, ID, Food Network and TLC.

The in-depth conversations offer insight and tangible plans to answer the questions “What matters now?” “What matters next?” and “Where do we go from here?.” Featured guests include politician Stacey Abrams, journalist Charles M. Blow; Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; Academy award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay (“When They See Us,” “13th”, “Queen Sugar”), professor and author Jennifer Eberhardt (author of “Biased”); journalist and Pulitzer prize-winning founder of the “1619 Project” Nikole Hannah-Jones; historian and author Ibram Kendi (“How to be an Anti-Racist”), award-winning actor David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Color of Change founder Rashad Robinson; and National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) national board member Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

“I’ve been having private conversations with friends and thought leaders about what’s next and where we go from here,” said Oprah Winfrey. “I thought it would be both of interest and service to bring their ideas, concerns and comments into a national spotlight.”

“As a network dedicated to supporting and uplifting Black lives, OWN is committed to providing our community with important dialogue and helpful resources in this challenging time as we mourn the murder of George Floyd and ask ourselves how can we come together to create meaningful change,” said Tina Perry, President, OWN. “I am proud that our Discovery family has joined us to amplify this message in solidarity.”

“There is no one like Oprah to bring us all together at this critical moment in our history to offer insights, perspective and action,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery, Inc. “We are honored to partner with OWN and use our global reach to amplify this important discussion about the global issues of economic and social justice and equality to a potential audience of one billion people across more than 200 markets in a way that only Discovery can.”

“OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here” is produced by OWN. The executive producers are Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery.

