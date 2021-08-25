OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network debuts season 4 (2C) of its hit dating series “Ready to Love” Friday, October 15th @ 8 PM EST | 7 PM CST with two back-to-back one-hour episodes.

Packed with romance and drama, host Nephew Tommy heads to Washington, DC, where twenty of “Chocolate City’s” finest Black singles (ten men and ten women) are brought together in hopes of finding a true connection. there will be shocking curveballs throughout the season’s journey, including surprise singles added to the mix and double eliminations. From mingling at the mansion mixer and pool party to meeting each other’s families and exes, these singles will be tested in every way. Tune in to watch which singles will make it to the end to decide whether they are truly… Ready to Love.

About “Ready to Love”

Record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer’s popular dating series hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful, and grown black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. The new batch of “Ready to Love” hopefuls have been Covid-19 tested and cleared to quarantine together at a luxury mansion where opportunities for both the men and women to decide who stays and who goes abound as the tables turn weekly in the search for true love. The series is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

About OWN’s Friday/Saturday Unscripted Programming Slate

OWN is among the top cable networks on Friday and Saturday nights for African American women with its hit unscripted series focusing on love, relationships and family drama. Saturday’s slate of popular shows includes the smash hit “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” from Carlos King. Friday nights feature “Family or Fiance”, “Ready to Love”, and “Put a Ring on It.”

