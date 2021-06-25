“Put a Ring On It” Returns Tonight, Friday, June 25th, from 9-10 p.m. ET/PT). Ahead of the premiere, fans can watch the first episode via the OWN Youtube Channel Here.



Three Black couples will engage in the biggest challenge of their relationship by allowing their partner to go on multiple dates to uncover whether or not they are ready to “Put A Ring On It.”

Dr. Nicole LaBeach is back with the Will Packer Production, Put a Ring on It. The highly anticipated unscripted relationship series follows three couples as they navigate their way to the altar with the help of master relationship coach Dr. Nicole LaBeach. Everyday relationships are challenged and stretched with obstacles. Put A Ring On It shines a light on issues rarely depicted on television.

The couples will embark on the ultimate relationship test. Each week the couples are pushed, stretched, and tested to confront the question they’ve been too afraid to ask: is this their happily ever after? The couples will finally find out if they are meant to be together by dating other people, and in so doing, they’ll discover if there’s a love connection they’ve been missing all along. Will they decide it’s time to go their separate ways or is it finally time to put a ring on it?

Read more: https://www.oprah.com/app/put- a-ring-on-it.html# ixzz6u1R3ybQd

Follow “Put A Ring On It” (#PutARingOnIt) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Follow OWN Keep It Real on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

In addition, follow Put a Ring On It on YouTube.

About OWN’s Friday/Saturday Unscripted Programming Slate

OWN is among the top cable networks on Friday and Saturday nights for African American women, with its unscripted hit series focusing on love, relationships and family drama. Saturday’s slate of popular shows includes the long-running “Iyanla: Fix My Life” starring Iyanla Vanzant which after 10 years on the network aired its final season beginning April 10, 2021. Saturdays are also home to the smash hit “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” from Carlos King. Friday nights feature the new series “Belle Collective” also from King along with “Black Love” from filmmakers Tommy and Codie Oliver and “Ready to Love” and “Put a Ring on It” from hitmaking producer Will Packer.