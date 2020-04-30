“OPRAH’S SUPERSOUL CONVERSATIONS” PODCAST TO FEATURE ALL-NEW ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEWS WITH OPRAH AND DR. ALAN LIGHTMAN, ECKHART TOLLE AND BISHOP T.D. JAKES

Interviews Will Also Stream on “Super Soul Sunday” Facebook Page

Los Angeles, CA – OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announces “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations” podcast will feature all-new interviews with Professor of Humanities at MIT Dr. Alan Lightman, spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle, and Bishop T.D. Jakes as they offer encouragement and inspiration during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Oprah’s interview with Dr. Alan Lightman will be available on the podcast Wednesday, May 6 followed by Eckhart Tolle on Wednesday, May 13, and Bishop T.D. Jakes on Wednesday, May 20. Eckhart Tolle and Bishop T.D. Jakes’ interviews will stream on Oprah and Super Soul Sunday’s Facebook pages on Sunday, May 3 beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT, and Dr. Alan Lightman’s interview will be available for streaming on Sunday, May 10 at 11:00 a.m. ET/8:00 a.m. PT.

With Oprah, Dr. Alan Lightman, Eckhart Tolle and Bishop T.D. Jakes logging in from their respective remote locations, the interviews will also livestream during “The Call to Unite” 24-hour global event on Friday, May 1 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on unite.us and on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn, and SiriusXM Stars channel 109.

INTERVIEW DESCRIPTIONS AND ADVANCE VIDEO CLIPS:

Oprah Winfrey talks with Dr. Alan Lightman who is a Professor of Humanities at MIT, a physicist and a best-selling author. Dr. Lightman is one of the rare scientists who also embraces spirituality, after having a transformative experience on a boat on the ocean. He discusses why he believes the pandemic offers us an opportunity to lead a less hurried life. He also shares why stillness is so important to our daily lives and explains how our country now has a chance to nurture what he calls its ‘inner self.’

CLIP: Why the COVID Pandemic is the Time to “Be More United”

Oprah Winfrey joins Eckhart Tolle, world renowned spiritual teacher and New York Times bestselling author to discuss how COVID-19 reminds us of the two polarities of life: order versus disorder. Eckhart explains how the current global pandemic, which is a time of chaos and disruption, is an invitation to accept the present moment for what it is. Eckhart shares how he believes we can suffer less during the pandemic and how Covid-19 might lead us all to a new spiritual awakening.

CLIP: Eckhart Tolle on How to Deal With Isolation

Oprah Winfrey talks with Bishop T.D. Jakes to find out how he is using prayer and scripture to remind us there are so many lessons to be learned during the global pandemic. Bishop T.D. Jakes explains why COVID-19 is a time to bring correction and re-direction to all our lives. He also offers advice on how to manage our fear and grief by leading with faith and reminds us that it is still possible to be joyful no matter the condition.

CLIP: Bishop T.D. Jakes: Don’t Let Fear Drive You During COVID

